Keeping Up With The Kardashians Blac Chyna Given Green Light To Grill Kim, Khloé, And Kylie Under Oath In Rob Kardashian's Assault And Battery Lawsuit!

Blac Chyna has been given the green light to depose the Kardashians as part of her defense in an assault and battery lawsuit brought by her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, confirmed to Page Six that her client would be able to question Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner because the court “agreed” that the famous clan was “not above the law.”

Kardashian insiders clarified that the court victory was not a huge win—because while Chyna, 33, supposedly requested seven-hour depositions from each person, Ciani told the court that she would agree to four hours.

In the end, the court agreed to allow two-hour depositions per person.

“We are pleased the court limited the scope of the depositions to minimize the burden on the very busy members of the family,” Kardashian/Jenner lawyer, Michael Rhodes, told the outlet in a statement Tuesday.

Rob is suing Chyna for allegedly trying to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord while supposedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, on December 14, 2016. The former reality star claimed that his ex repeatedly hit him in the face and head with a six-foot metal pole before he was able to escape. Rob, now 34, documented his allegations on social media and claimed that he suffered injuries to his neck.

Chyna has fiercely denied her ex-fiancé’s allegations and claims that her actions were in self-defense.

She alleged that she had “bombshell evidence” that confirmed her innocence, in April 2020. She claimed that an acquired 2016 Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services report stated that the agency investigated the domestic violence incident. Rob supposedly admitted that Chyna never struck him, in the report. Chyna put forth the evidence in an effort to have the case thrown out, but a judge disagreed. The ex-couple is set to face off in a trial scheduled to begin on February 23.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s separate lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to make headlines.

Last month, Khloé Kardashian demanded access to her ex-sister-in-law’s private medical records amid the nasty court battle.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” family that alleges that the group plotted against her in order to force her out of Rob’s life. She is asking the court to award her millions of dollars to cover what she believes she lost because of the “illegal interference” that purportedly sparked the decision to cancel E! reality show, “Rob and Chyna.” Chyna alleges that the family spread false accusations to network executives, claiming that she physically abused Rob during their relationship. She believes that they were able to convince E! to dump the ex-couple’s show, which led to her losing millions in income.

The trial is slated to begin in April 2022.

