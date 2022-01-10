Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kardashian Fans DEMAND New Hulu Reality Series To Be Canceled After Khloé Uses The N-Word In Leaked Video! By

Khloé Kardashian has landed in hot water after a surfaced clip from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” revealed the former E! star supposedly using the N-word during a conversation with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

The clip, which was seemingly captured in 2019, has sparked a firestorm of controversy, and outraged fans are demanding action.

Khloé is heard talking to Kim and Kris about having a black child, before commenting “I love back c**k.” She later seemingly used the offensive slur during the family discussion. Khloé’s uttered profanity was bleeped by the network, but that didn’t stop fans from calling her out for allegedly using the racial smear against the black community. The footage had made the rounds on social media and hit more than a million views when viewers started sounding off.

Watch the video below!

Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service. I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate. Khloe saying the N word 👇#BoycottHulu #CancelKardashians pic.twitter.com/GzolGCoOZB — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 8, 2022

One follower put Hulu—the network behind the famous clan’s new reality show—on notice.

“Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service,” she tweeted. “I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate. The fan added hashtags— #BoycottHulu and #CancelKardashians

Sports reporter, Chris Williamson, also made his opinion known.

“Khloe deff be using the n word casually when the cameras ain’t rolling” he said.

“Khloe really had the audacity to say say [sic] she loves black d–k and the N word so casually,” another user noted. “And you know it’s an old clip because it was 25 faces ago but she was still looking like a hard 50 and everyday of it.”

Another fan wrote—”Why doesn’t anybody talk about the fact that Khloe kardashian said the N word with the hard R on KUWTK??!?”

Khloé’s ex and father of her three-year-old daughter, Tristan Thompson, recently posted a public apology to the reality star, after a paternity test proved that he fathered a child while the couple was together.

Tristan, 30, posted a statement on his Instagram Story last week, confirming the results of a paternity test.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The NBA star apologized to those he’s hurt along the way.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly,” his statement read.

Tristan then directly addressed Khloé, 37, writing — ”You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you,” he added. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

