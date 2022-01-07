Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Drags Gizelle And Blasts ‘RHOP’ Cast For Using Her And Mama Dorothy For A Storyline! By

Candiace Dillard Bassett recently dished about the latest season of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” during an appearance on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast.

Candiace was asked to weigh in on Wendy Osefo’s beef with Gizelle Bryant, and she did not hold back.

“My girl…I love my girl Wen…I feel like they came at her unfairly,” Candiace said. “But I also think that she…I told someone that she thought that Gizelle was her friend. And that was her mistake. Gizelle is no one’s friend but her own.”

The reality star added—“She’s loyal to Robyn, yes. But she’s also about the show and she will do whatever. And she’ll come for whomever if she thinks it’s going to make the show do well, which I respect. Someone once said to me you have to respect your villains. And I respect her for that.”

Fans will remember that controversy was stirred when the ladies gathered to film Candiace’s music video for her single, “Drive Back.” Candiace’s mother, Dorothy, was present at the event and was asked some shady questions by Mia Thornton, after Candiace’s husband, Chris, wasn’t able to bring in cars for the shoot. Mia asked Dorothy if Candiace was paying Chris as her manager, and Dorothy quipped that Chris had evidently quit his job to become a “househusband.” Wendy told Candiace about the exchange, which led to a confrontation between Candiace and Mia. Mia labeled her co-star’s video “low budget” which triggered Candiace to hit low and call Mia’s mother the same.

Candiace was asked to deliver an update on the relationship between Chris and her mother.

“She was just at the house with us for Thanksgiving. And at first, I was like I don’t even know if she can come to the house because they haven’t talked. She was supposed to call him, she never called him.” Candiace shared. “She comes to the house and she acts like everything is fine. And I was like, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, you need to apologize to Chris.’ So she finally did. But it was like, ‘You know, I’m sorry if I said anything that was disrespectful.’ But that’s how…Black moms, Southern Black moms, that’s how they apologize.”

Candiace explained that Chris wanted to drop the issue to maintain peace with his mother-in-law.

“Chris was always going to be fine,” the RHOP star said. “He’s not interested in keeping up any kind of beef with my mom. So like it’s fine.”

Candiace explained that it wasn’t about being embarrassed—it was about the other ladies seemingly using her mother to manufacture drama for the Bravo show.

“I don’t think I was embarrassed. I was shocked,” she said. “And then I was just hurt because it’s my mom. And my mom was always like, ‘We’re not gonna let the show come between us. The show is just the show and we are a family.’ So then for her to do this, it’s like you let the girls basically use you and use us for a storyline, for a moment cause it was talked about for the rest of the season. And it became its own thing.”

