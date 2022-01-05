Sister Wives Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Admits She’s ‘Ready For Change’ In New Photo After Telling Husband Kody To ‘F**k Off’! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Janelle Brown is “ready for a change” after making headlines for telling her husband, Kody Brown, to “f*ck off” during Sunday’s episode of “Sister Wives.”

Janelle’s sister-wife, Christine Brown, left Kody and made her exit from the Brown clan in November. Meri Brown is going into 2022 “loving life” despite sharing only a platonic relationship with the polygamous patriarch.

Janelle took to Instagram on Monday, to share her own goals for the new year.

The TLC star posted a happy selfie on Monday, wearing a red top and a smile to announce her renewed commitment to healthy living.

She captioned the photo—“With the holidays behind us – many of us are now focusing on the New Year & new goals. New can also bring change. Change comes first with the decision to try. Trying comes with the decision to continue. Continuing comes with the decision to be committed.”

Janelle confessed that she was unable to pinpoint her needs writing—“I wanted & needed something but I didn’t know what. I thought how I felt before was how it was supposed to be.”

Janelle revealed that it was her daughter, Maddie, who shifted her outlook. Maddie recently set some new goals in her life, seemingly inspiring her mom to do the same.

“….Maddie decided to make a change, decision to try, decision to continue, then a decision to share. Her sharing with me has forever changed the way I feel,” Kody’s second wife shared.

Janelle’s newfound commitment to health comes after a dramatic episode of “Sister Wives” featured the mom of six clashing with her husband over the fate of their two adult sons, Gabriel and Garrison, amid Kody’s rigid COVID protocols.

Fans flooded a Reddit thread to bash Kody for expressing a desire to “evict” his two sons from Janelle’s home—and many sounded off in support of Janelle’s bold stance against Kody’s demands. Janelle stood her ground as Kody pushed her to consider “a big picture,” meaning to submit to his orders rather than spend Thanksgiving with her adult children.

Fans took to Twitter to cheer Janelle on amid the aired family fireworks.

“Janelle telling Kody to F O made watching him all these seasons worth it. She’s the true leader of the family. I’ve been saying for years she should be in charge,” one fan wrote.

“Janelle….you just revived this entire season,” another tweeted.

“Janelle telling Cody to fuck off was the absolute highlight of the season. Thank you for saying what we all have been yelling at our TVs!” a Twitter user declared.

Janelle telling Cody to fuck off was the absolute highlight of the season. Thank you for saying what we all have been yelling at our TVs! #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/a1nN8oeMSR — Ashley (@next_lvl_betch) January 4, 2022

“I need Janelle to follow Christine’s route and leave Kody ass!!!!!! And drag Meri as well cause this man is DisGUSTING!!!!!” another said.

I need Janelle to follow Christine’s route and leave Kody ass!!!!!! And drag Meri as well cause this man is DisGUSTING!!!!! #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/xyHpKRKNxV — 𝐉essica 𝐊 (@jessicakissun) January 3, 2022

“Janelle’s response to Kody was the best tv moment of 2022, this far,” a viewer noted.

Janelle’s response to Kody was the best tv moment of 2022, this far. #sisterwives #tlc pic.twitter.com/07cuRqps2i — BravoFiance (@BravoFiance) January 3, 2022

“Sister Wives” airs on Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips