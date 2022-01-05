Celebrity News Andy Cohen Admits He Regrets ‘Only’ One NYE Drunken Jab Before CNN Shuts Down Rumors He Was Fired! By

Andy Cohen admitted that he was “a hair over-served” on New Year’s Eve, and addressed his drunken diatribe delivered on live TV, on Monday.

Cohen was co-hosting CNN’s annual “New Year’s Eve Live from Times Square” alongside Anderson Cooper when the duo downed several shots of what appeared to be tequila.

Cohen launched into a rant during the live broadcast, taking aim at Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and exiting NYC mayor, Bill de Blasio, among others. Andy labeled de Blasio “the crappiest” NYC mayor and added that “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”

Cohen took a shot at ABC’s simultaneous broadcast, ”Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and its host, Ryan Seacrest, during his boozy tirade.

“There’s smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” Cohen jabbed, during the live show. “I mean with all due, if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry, it’s true.”

Cohen took to Instagram the next morning to confess that he was “over-served” but still had a good time. The Bravo bigwig later addressed his intoxicated rant during his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” sharing that he only regretted slamming the ABC special and Seacrest.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

Cohen shot down the idea that he trashed Seacrest after co-host, John Hill, pointed out that published stories about Cohen’s comments inflamed the tequila-infused drama.

“Exactly! That’s the problem,” Cohen said. “The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like, ‘I trashed Ryan Seacrest,’ and I’m like, I really — I hope he hears the clip, you know what I mean?”

A CNN spokesperson confirmed that Cohen’s loose lips would not keep him off CNN’s stage next year after reports alleged that he had been fired by the network.

“I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host on CNN next year,” a CNN rep told TODAY.

Cohen made headlines back in November, amid rumors that his late-night talk series, “Watch What Happens Live,” could be headed for cancellation.

Online chatter combined with a circulating petition pointed to potential trouble for the after-hours chat show. A TikTok user, “The Kempire,” alleged that the Bravo show’s ratings were in the dumpster and might lead to a surprise cancellation.

“Bravo is seriously considering ending the late-night talk show because of its failing ratings. And if you follow the Bravo ratings as I do then, you know I’ve been reporting multiple weeks that the ratings for watch what happens live suck,” he said at the time, in a shared video.

A circulating online petition to remove Andy Cohen only added to the social media speculation. The petition is titled, “NBC/Universal To Replace Andy Cohen,” and alleges that Cohen has displayed unacceptable behavior towards guests and Bravo “Housewives.”

