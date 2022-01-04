Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex-Fiance, Steve Lodge, Gets Engaged to 37-Year-Old Teacher Just 3 Months After Their Split! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Steve Lodge, the ex-fiancé of “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, Vicki Gunvalson, is engaged. The retired police officer proposed to his girlfriend, Janis Carlson, last month, according to a report by PEOPLE.

“I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed,” Steve said, via a statement. “We will be married in April 2022.”

“We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love, and look forward to our life together,” he added.

Steve, 63, has been dating Janis, 37, since September. Steve and Janis, a third-grade Orange County school teacher, went Instagram official on Christmas Day. This will be Janis’ first trip to the altar, and Steve’s fourth marriage.

The engagement news comes three months after it was confirmed that Steve had split from the longtime Bravo star. The duo dated for three years before getting engaged, in April 2019. Steve confirmed the pair’s breakup in December 2020, but Vicki often appeared by his side during his California gubernatorial campaign. Their split was announced in September, only days after Steve lost his bid in the Gavin Newsom recall election.

“The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on,” Vicki wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

The next month, Vicki put Steve on blast, calling him a liar and a user. Vicki, 59, let her feelings be known when responding to comments posted on Instagram by her former co-star and friend, Tamra Judge.

“I hate to see you so sad. He isn’t worth it girl,” Tamra, 54, wrote. “…You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different. I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future. New show idea: ‘filling Vicki’s love tank’ as we drive to different cities in a FAMILY VAN in search of Mr. Right – whooping it up.”

A fan asked Vicki to spill the tea about Steve’s misdeeds, and Vicki replied — ”He used me, he lied to me. He’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

The Bravo OG claimed that her ex was flaunting his PDA-filled romance around town, and Tamra hinted that the relationship was going on while Steve lived in Vicki’s house.

Vicki also accused Steve of taking his girlfriend to her condo in Mexico. Steve denied the allegations in a statement to People.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” Vicki wrote. “He’s been flaunting her around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Steve told the outlet that he wished Vicki the best, despite the “lies she is now spreading on social media.”

“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing,” he said. “We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible.”

“I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki can not accept this, but it was time,” he continued. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I can not say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

Vicki will return to the world of reality TV later this year when she appears on Season 2 of an all-star “Housewives” spinoff series on Peacock. She will appear alongside Tamra, “Real Housewives of New York” alums, Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”’ Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, and Atlanta “Housewives,” Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips