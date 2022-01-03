Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps’ Ex-Husband, Tom D’Agostino, Gets Engaged On 5-Year Anniversary of Their Wedding! By

Tom D’Agostino celebrated New Year’s Eve by getting engaged to longtime girlfriend, Danielle Rollins, exactly five years after tying the knot with “Real Housewives of New York City” star, Luann de Lesseps.

Tom and Luann wed on December 31, 2016, with RHONY alum, Dorinda Medley, serving as a bridesmaid. The marriage would only last seven months, as Luann announced that the duo was headed for divorce in August 2017.

Rollins took to Instagram to share her big news, writing—“Woke up like this,” alongside a photo of her and her future groom’s hands. The interior designer revealed a stunning sapphire engagement ring in the snap.

Rollins hosted a party to celebrate Tom’s December 31 birthday, where he popped the question. Designer, Sarah Bray-West, was in attendance and shared a pic on her Instagram Story of Tom proposing to Rollins.

“She said yes!!! Congrats @danielledrollins @tomdagostinojr,” Bray-West wrote.

Tom and Luann said “I do” on the same date in 2016, in Palm Beach Florida, the same city where the businessman got down on one knee to propose to Rollins. Bravo alums, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, and Kelly Bensimon all attended the event. The couple’s wedded bliss was short-lived as the pair announced their split, seven months later.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” Luann wrote on Twitter, in August 2017.

Tom and Rollins have been together for several years. The designer shared that 2021 marked their fourth New Year’s/birthday celebration as a couple, prior to announcing her engagement.

Luann also moved on and dated trainer, Garth Wakefield, and Radamez Rubio Gaytan in the years since her breakup.

Luann confirmed that she did not regret marrying Tom in May 2018, almost a year after announcing the couple’s impending divorce.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. I’m not afraid to love. And I married and I don’t regret anything,” she told Us Weekly, at the time. “It was something I had to do and I loved [D’Agostino]. I did love him. It just didn’t work out. It happens.”

In January 2019, the former countess told the outlet that while she remains open to marriage, she plans to be more careful with her decision the next time around.

“Would I get married again? Why the hell not?” the Bravo star said. “Why not? If I fell in love again, why not? I mean, I’m not gonna jump as quickly as I did the last time. I think I’ll take more time this time.”

Luann was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993-2009. They share two grown children, Victoria, 27, and Noel, 24.

