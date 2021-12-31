Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP: Nicki Minaj Gifts Gizelle, Robyn, And Ashley’s Kids Gucci & Money For Christmas! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Gizelle Bryant was overwhelmed by the extravagant gift that Nicki Minaj sent to her three daughters for Christmas.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star shared a video and photo of her three teenage daughters, Grace, 17, and twins, Angel and Adore, 15, showing off their new Gucci handbags, courtesy of Nicki Minaj.

“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!” Gizelle wrote on Instagram, thanking the artist for the special gifts.

The rapper chose canvas bags in strawberry, star, and heart-shaped patterns for the three sisters.

Gizelle described the girls’ reactions after receiving the high-end accessories.

“Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house 😂 You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!! 🥰❤️🙏🏽 #HumbleNoMore 😜 #RHOP 🌸 #MomentForLife,” the Bravo star added.

Nicki responded in the comment section, sharing her plan to send Gizelle’s eldest daughter a bag different from her twin sisters.

“awww you’re welcome gurlzzz. 🙏♥️ Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I’ll have that one sent out tmrw. It’s ok, she’ll just have 2,” Nicki wrote.

“They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time ☺️. Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that’s what we love to see 😉😘🦄,” she added.

Gizelle responded—”@nickiminaj you are nothing but AMAZING! Happiest of Holidays Queen!”

Gizelle’s ex and father of her daughters, Jamal Bryant, playfully wrote—”Oh no …. so it begins 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Gizelle’s RHOP co-star, Robyn Dixon, chimed in—”Auntie Nicki for the win 🙌🏽💗.”

Robyn shared that the rapper gifted her two sons, Corey, 13, and Carter, 12, Gucci wallets with cash inside.

“These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you @nickiminaj for creating a truly awesome “moment for life” for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen 💗🌸💗🌸💗🌸,” Robyn captioned a series of videos of the boys unwrapping the surprise gifts.

“The Queen strikes again!! 💞💕,” Gizelle commented.

Nicki added — “oh, hi handsome boys!”

Ashley Darby’s young sons, Dean, 2, and Dylan, 9 months, scored Gucci hats and scarves from the singer.

“Thank you for our adorable matching Gucci hat and scarf, @nickiminaj !!! 😍So kind and thoughtful of you to think about the babies this holiday season, we appreciate you! ♥️♥️ #rhop#auntienickiforthewin,” Ashley wrote alongside a pic of Dylan rocking his new accessories.

Nicki filled in for Bravo host, Andy Cohen, during a surprise appearance on the recently aired “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion series. The “Anaconda” rapper and Gizelle seemingly hit it off during the unconventional reunion taping.

Gizelle commented with flower and heart emojis after Nicki posted about her fun reunion experience, on Instagram. Nicki responded—”@gizellebryant QUEEN 😘.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips