‘RHOP’ Alum Monique Samuels And Husband Chris To Star In OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: DMV’!

Monique Samuels has scored a new reality show after being axed from “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” The former “Housewife” will star in OWN’s “Love & Marriage: DMV” alongside a new cast of characters. “DMV” stands for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The show will be the second franchise in the “Love & Marriage” series. The original show, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” recently wrapped a strong third season, and fans will soon be introduced to a brand new cast of couples when LAMDMV premieres next year.

Monique is reportedly responsible for pulling together the new friend group, which includes herself and her husband, Chris Samuels, Erana and James Tyler, Ashley Brittney and Robert Silva, and Tasha and Neil Lyons, according to a report by TV Deets. A photo of the new cast was recently splashed on Instagram, giving viewers a peek at the new OWN crew. Viewers will get to know the couples as they navigate relationships, their families, and businesses in the D.C. area.

Monique and Chris Samuels will be familiar to lots of viewers, from their days on RHOP. The new series will focus on their marriage, their family life, and the couple’s businesses.

Erana and James are expected to add a dramatic flair, as they reportedly frequent the D.C. party scene. They describe themselves as entrepreneurs and operate an online women’s clothing store called iVision Boutique. They are also involved in credit consulting and real estate.

Tasha and Neil Lyons are part of The Lyons Den Group, a real estate firm serving D.C. and Maryland. Tasha is also a celebrity hairstylist and has styled Monique in the past.



Ashley Brittney, who calls herself a “mompreneur,” runs an online kids clothing store called “Fashion Ashton.” Ashley’s husband, Roberto Silva, aka DJ Quicksilva, hosts D.C. radio show, the “Quick Silva Show,” on 93.9 WKYS FM.

A production source told the outlet that the show will kick off filming in January. The production company behind the project is Kingdom Reign Entertainment, headed by Carlos King, the former executive producer of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Insiders report that some of the RHOP ladies are laughing off the series, amid rumors that some on the OWN cast had shot down opportunities to join the Bravo reality show.

In August, Monique claimed that she rejected an opportunity to appear on an upcoming “Real Housewives” All-Stars spinoff series due to her past issues with the network. The Bravo alum spilled the tea on her YouTube channel, “Tea with Monique,” according to Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise.

Fans know that Monique made her exit from the series over her violent altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett, which was featured during Season 5. She later put Bravo on blast for treating her “less than human” ahead of the Season 6 premiere.

OWN has enjoyed success with the Alabama-based show, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” which follows three African-American couples as they navigate personal and professional ups and downs.

Both the new franchise, “Love & Marriage: DMV” and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 4,” are expected to premiere in 2022.

