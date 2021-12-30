Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian’s Business Manager Murdered ‘Sadistically’ By Boyfriend And Found Dead In Trunk Of Car! By

Kim Kardashian’s business manager has been murdered, and the woman’s boyfriend has been charged with the crime, TMZ reports.

Angie Kukawski was reported missing On December 22 and her body was discovered dead inside a trunk of a car on December 23, at an address in Simi Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kukawski represented several celebrities, including the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” personality.

Jason Barker, Kukawski’s 49-year-old boyfriend, was arrested and charged with the manager’s murder by both the LAPD and the Simi Valley Police Department. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles court on January 12.

Police believe that Barker murdered Kukawski at her home in Sherman Oaks, then drove her body to Simi Valley.

The outlet reports that the murder weapon was a knife. The D.A. claims that Kukawski’s boyfriend killed her “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.” Officials reportedly found a stab wound on Kukawski’s body.

Kukawski, who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, had worked with several celebrities, including Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. She also worked with the estate of Tupac Shakur. The company specializes in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net-worth individuals,” according to their website.

Todd Bozick, a member of Kukawski’s firm, made a statement to Variety about her death.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Bozick said. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

The Kardashian/Jenner family called Kukawski “the best” in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Kukawski, a mother of five children, was described by one close music associate as a “straight shooter” and “hard-working.” She was 55 years old.

