Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Saw Proof That Ex Randall Cheated And Says She’s ‘Forever Grateful’ To His Mistresses: ‘They Saved My Life’! By

Lala Kent has revealed that she saw evidence of Randall Emmett’s cheating ways throughout their relationship.

“I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star, told Page Six, about her ex.

Lala, 31, split from the Hollywood producer in October after he was busted for allegedly cheating on her during a trip to Nashville. Lala and Randall, 50, share a 9-month-old daughter, Ocean.

“Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies,” Lala said.

The Bravo star continued—“We had such little communication during the time that those photos surfaced to the time that I moved out. I say I did what I needed to do to remove myself from that home with my baby in tow.”

Lala added that she feels gratitude toward the women who spotted Randall in Nashville, as they helped expose a man she no longer could envision in her life.

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me,” she said. “Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!’”

“I got that feeling in my gut that I talk about in my book [‘Give Them Lala’],” she added. “And that’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

Lala immediately left Randall’s Bel Air home when the cheating allegations surfaced, calling off the couple’s three-year engagement. She checked into the Beverly Hills Hotel but has since moved into her own place. The reality star later launched “bRand new” merchandise, the moniker inspired by a reworked tattoo of her ex’s name.

“It feels amazing,” she said about personally and professionally moving on without her fiancé.

“I met him when I was just venturing into ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and during our time together, I really created something amazing for myself,” the Utah native said. “Now I’m out here on my own, completely independent from anybody. The only way to describe it is I feel free and liberated — and the strongest I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Lala shared that she is inspired by motherhood and enlists the help of a therapist “here and there.” She added that she has also been strengthened through her faith.

“I’ve never really been one to talk about my faith, but because I’m relying on it so much right now, I find it important to talk about. I feel very mentally strong,” the VPR star said.

Lala shared that she wants her experience to help other women, which is why she speaks out candidly about the split on her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“I’m extremely passionate about women and their safety and their mental health and them being mothers,” she said. “There’s just something about it where I’m feeling the need to talk about it. I’m being pulled in that direction right now.”

She added that she is taking her podcast on the road, in order to connect with more of her supporters.

“I want guests who come up on stage and share their stories. I want my people to leave feeling like they can take on the world — like nothing can break them after this night. That’s the goal,” she said.

Lala recently told People that she does want more children—but wants to do it without a partner.

“I do want to have more kids. I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby,” she said.

“I have no desire to date or talk to anybody,” Lala remarked, during a recent appearance on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I’ve spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It’s just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips