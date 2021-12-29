Real Housewives of Orange County Andy Cohen Fires Back At Kelly Dodd After She Claims ‘RHOC’ Is Tanking Because She’s Gone! By

Andy Cohen fired back at Kelly Dodd after the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star claimed that the show’s ratings had tanked without her in the mix.

Fans know that Kelly put Bravo producers on blast after she was axed from the series—alleging that she was cut from the cast for sharing her conservative political views. The former Bravo star is now dissing Season 16 — prompting a response from Cohen.

“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem? Wasn’t there a boycott??” Kelly wrote on Monday, alongside a ratings report of the most recent RHOC episode.

The report showed that 822,000 viewers tuned in live to the December 22 episode.

“We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks!” Kelly continued, before tagging the Bravo boss.

“Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going???” she asked.

Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ??? https://t.co/cVBEIsAbqH pic.twitter.com/v5MjxP7Y7I — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 28, 2021

The “Watch What Happens Live” host responded to Kelly’s question, hitting back at her claim.

“Good morning!” Cohen cheerfully said. “Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 28, 2021

Kelly was fired alongside Braunwyn Windham-Burke and newbie, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, at the conclusion of Season 15. Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson returned for Season 16 with newcomers, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong. RHOC veteran, Heather Dubrow, also joined the cast in a long-awaited comeback.

Despite Heather’s hyped return, Noella appears to be the breakout star on the currently airing season. A divorce bombshell paired with an alleged abandonment has shaken her rookie season, leaving Noella to navigate a breakup while caring for the couple’s autistic son.

As previously reported—Kelly was forced to apologize to Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, last summer, after she was threatened with a potential lawsuit for blaming the couple’s teenage son, Nicholas Dubrow, for giving her and her husband COVID-19.

“So I got this letter from an attorney from the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that made it sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke,” Kelly told her followers, in July.

Kelly explained that she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, caught Covid-19 earlier this year, after attending a New Year’s Eve party. She then put the blame on Heather’s teenage son, Nicholas Dubrow, who also was in attendance.

“And for that, I am offering my sincere apology. I did get COVID from a party on New Year’s Eve. Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there,” Kelly explained. “And while I had information leading us all to believe that we could have gotten COVID from them, because we all, like 24 of us got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the sources of our infection.”

“And for that, I apologize,” she continued. “I am going on the record right now to be very clear Rick & I don’t know how we caught the virus. And we are both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family. We hope you can accept our sincere apology.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

