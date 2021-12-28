Celebrity News Kanye West Creepily Buys $4M House Directly Across The Street From Estranged Wife, Kim Kardashian! By

Kanye West has purchased a house directly across the street from his ex, Kim Kardashian, only two months after the home he shared with the reality star was fully transferred to her name.

Kanye paid $4.5 million for the single-story home—$421k over the asking price. The Hidden Hills house property hit the market on December 1 for the first time in 67 years, with a $4.079 million asking price.

Records reveal that Kanye closed on the property on December 20, under Spruce Blue Trust. A source told The New York Post that while the singer had expressed a desire to “get his family back together,” he purchased the home in order to effectively co-parent the four children he shares with Kim.

“It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,” the insider said.

A previous TMZ report revealed that Kanye tried to woo Kim back during his concert with Drake at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The rapper switched up the lyrics to “Runaway” singing—“I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”

The artist launched into a rant about how God wanted him back with his ex despite her public romance with Pete Davidson, during a Thanksgiving visit to Skid Row.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the rapper said, in November. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

The 3,600 square foot house sits on over an acre of land that boasts an equestrian ranch. Kanye will likely upgrade the home, which currently has shaggy beige carpeting and vintage wood paneling and cabinets. The family room has a fireplace and sliding doors overlooking a pool and a corral. The property includes a three-stall barn and a two-car detached garage with a guest unit. The barn comes equipped with a tack room and a storage area for hay connected to a large paddock. The kitchen was renovated in 2005, and the front lawn was recently upgraded with AstroTurf. The well-maintained property was built in 1955 and has had the same owners since its construction.

TMZ previously reported that Kanye gave Kim his interest in the marital home, a structure that Kanye designed. Issues relating to the property reportedly remain between the former couple, so Kim has requested that the judge grant her a divorce now and settle the other issues later.

Kanye’s real estate purchase comes after the rapper listed one of his two Wyoming ranches for $11 million. The property has not yet sold. In September, The Dirt reported that the artist had shelled out a jaw-dropping $57.3 million for a posh Malibu estate.

