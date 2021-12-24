Real Housewives of Atlanta Nene Leakes EXPOSED In Leaked Intimate Photos With New, Much Younger Man Amid Dating New BF, Nyonisela Sioh! By

NeNe Leakes is reportedly “very happy” with her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum from cozying up to other men.

In a video shared by “gossipofthecity” Instagram account, NeNe is seen snuggling up to a man many years her junior. It didn’t take long before fans were sounding off in the comment section.

A source close to the reality star spoke to PEOPLE after she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Nyonisela in Miami Beach, about a week ago.

“She can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela. It’s still very new but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies,” the insider said.

“It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg‘s death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you,” the source added. “Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He’s constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn’t have found a better guy to be with after her loss.”

Instagram account, “theneighborhoodtalk,” showed additional photos of NeNe and her young, mystery man.

Nyonisela Sioh was recently snapped by NeNe’s side during her 54th birthday bash, three months after Gregg’s passing. The former “Glee” actress posted a series of photos from the event, which was organized as a surprise by the reality star’s son, Brentt. The celebration was held at NeNe’s club, the Linnethia Lounge. Family, friends, and celeb guests all came to honor NeNe’s special day.

The couple later celebrated Nyonisela’s birthday in Miami and flaunted their new relationship with some eye-catching PDA. Instagram account, realityentertainmenttv, shared a video of the duo sharing a smooch during the birthday celebration.

NeNe recently revealed that her late husband, Gregg Leakes, gave her his blessing to find new love in one of their last conversations.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” NeNe told The Shade Room, last week. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

Gregg died at the age of 66 on September 1, after battling colon cancer. The couple was married for over 20 years.

Peter Thomas, the ex of NeNe’s former co-star, Cynthia Bailey, reportedly introduced NeNe to the handsome businessman. NeNe’s new man reportedly hails from Liberia, Africa and owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC.

