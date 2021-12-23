Celebrity News Cardi B Gifts Offset A $2M Check For His Birthday: ‘He Literally Got It All’! By

Cardi B went all out for her husband, Offset’s 30th birthday—gifting the Migos rapper with a $2 million dollar check. The singer revealed the cash gift on her Instagram Story, writing—“Happy birthday!!!” over a video clip.

“He literally got it all,” the rapper wrote over footage of her hubby celebrating his windfall. Offset was filmed dancing and smiling ear-to-ear while holding the check.

Cardi, 29, took to social media to share that it was Offset’s multiple future “business ventures” that led her to give him the jaw-dropping bundle of cash for his birthday. The “Money” rapper shared in a separately posted video that she also shelled out “$100k in singles” during the birthday bash, which took place on Tuesday. Offset’s actual birthdate is December 14.

Cardi’s net worth is approximately $40 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Cardi shares two children with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper— a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a 3-month-old son.

She wrote on Instagram last week—“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 .”

“I love you so much and I’m so proud of you,” she added. “We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are.”

“Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies,” the artist wrote.

She concluded—“May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party 🎉

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2017 but did not announce their union until a year later. The couple hit a bump in September 2020, when Cardi filed for divorce amid circulating cheating rumors. The artist filed to dismiss the divorce petition two months later.

Cardi made headlines earlier this month, after being captured shouting at a bouncer outside a Miami nightclub after she caught wind of an incident involving black women supposedly being shut out of the club. The rapper was caught on video arriving at the Club E11even with Offset, before being approached by a fan off-camera. The individual told the singer that the nightclub was refusing to allow black women to enter the club.

As the singer greeted her fans, other people informed her that bouncers were allegedly not allowing black women inside the nightclub. They accused the venue of only allowing white women into the event.

Cardi reacted to the accusations by yelling at the doorman— “Let the black women in!”

