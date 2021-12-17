Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating African Businessman, Nyonisela Sioh, Just Months After Husband Gregg’s Death! By

NeNe Leakes is back in the dating pool after losing her husband to cancer over three months ago. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum lost her husband, Gregg Leakes, after a battle with colon cancer on September 1st, at the age of 66. The couple was married for over 20 years.

Sources told TMZ that NeNe is currently dating businessman, Nyonisela Sioh. NeNe’s new man reportedly hails from Liberia, Africa, and owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC. It remains unclear how long NeNe has been dating her new beau. Peter Thomas, the ex of NeNe’s former co-star, Cynthia Bailey, reportedly introduced NeNe to the handsome tailor.

Romance rumors began circulating around NeNe this week, after she was snapped alongside a dapper gentleman at her birthday party, in Atlanta. The birthday bash was put together by her son, Brentt, and was held at NeNe’s club, the Linnethia Lounge. Family, friends, and celeb guests, including Keke Wyatt and Porsha Williams, all came to honor NeNe’s special day.

While NeNe has not made an official announcement about the new relationship, she did promote Nyonisela’s skills on Instagram. She posted about his upcoming trip to Miami where the businessman will give private tailoring sessions.

“Miami He’s Coming,” the reality star wrote.

NeNe also revealed on Instagram that the party was a surprise and organized by Brentt.

“This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way! My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party!” NeNe captioned the post.

“This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week. I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time❤️.”

NeNe’s new relationship comes after she lashed out at Cynthia Bailey for not attending Gregg’s funeral, during an October interview on Atlanta’s V103.

“[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast,’ NeNe said. “She did come like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge. It’s really hard to explain Housewives. It’s almost like a dysfunctional family. But they all reached out and sent flowers or something.”

NeNe, 53, later clarified that she did connect with Cynthia later at her Atlanta lounge.

“She came by my lounge,” she said of her former castmate. “It’s really hard to explain ‘Housewives.’ It’s almost like a dysfunctional family.”

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down,” Cynthia previously told Page Six.

Cynthia previously shared that an out-of-town commitment kept her from attending the life celebration event. She confirmed that she did call, text, and send flowers to the Leakes family after Gregg’s death.

