Tristan Thompson Accuses Maralee Nichols Of Exposing Him To Herpes After Admitting To Secretly Arranging Hookups Via Snapchat!

Tristan Thompson admitted to using Snapchat to secretly arrange hookups with Maralee Nichols, the woman who alleges that the NBA player fathered her baby. Tristan, 30, confessed in a declaration filed on December 8 that his Snapchat username was “blkejesus00” and that he used the app to arrange meetings with Maralee while he was involved with Khloé Kardashian. Tristan and Khloe share a 3-year-old daughter, True.

“We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application,” Tristan said in the filing, which was obtained by the Daily Mail.

“My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00.’ We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy,” he said, adding that the app “automatically” deletes read messages.

Maralee is suing Tristan for child support after claiming that the duo had a five-month-long relationship, which resulted in her pregnancy. The child was born on December 1. Tristan is demanding a paternity test and has denied that he’s the father of the newborn.

He said in the declaration that he had met Maralee “in late November 2020/early December 2020 at someone’s house” but did not foresee “any type of relationship.” Tristan lives in California and Maralee resided in Texas, at the time.

“I only recall that [Nichols] and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” the Sacramento Kings player said. “[Nichols] constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality.”

“I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday,” Tristan added, who was in a relationship with Khloé, 37, at the time.

Tristan is also alleging that the personal trainer was involved with other athletes during their relationship and accused her of having a sexually transmitted disease.

In newly filed documents Tristan claims that he was told that Maralee scheduled an induction on December 1, due to “medical reasons.” He is claiming that herpes is her medical issue and believes that his health might be at risk.

“Since opening up our private files to the media, I have been contacted by a source confirming that I should be checked because Petitioner [Maralee] has been diagnosed with herpes,” the documents read. “Therefore, it would make sense that Petitioner had to have a designated delivery date.”

Tristan has not denied the pair’s hookups but insists that she was seeing other men at the same time.

“Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only,” the basketball star said in the documents.

Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against the basketball star after relocating to California, earlier this year. Tristan filed his own action in Texas, in a seeming effort to cash in on much lower child support guidelines. Tristan reportedly believes that Maralee only moved to California to land a heftier child support check.

