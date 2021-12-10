Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent BASHES ‘Fake’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars And Hints She’s Leaving The Show! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Lala Kent hinted that she might not return to “Vanderpump Rules” before posting a veiled message calling out fake friends, on social media.

Lala, 31, reposted a quote that read—“The faker you are, the bigger your circle will be. The realer you are, the smaller your circle will be. These are well-known facts,” on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The reality star posted the cryptic words only hours after bashing her co-stars during a fiery episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” The Bravo star opened up about taping the Season 9 reunion series, during the revealing chat.

“I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?’” Lala said.

Lala revealed that she might not come back if Bravo renews the series for Season 10.

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” Lala shared.

Fans know that Lala recently split from her fiancé of two years, Randall Emmett. The circumstances surrounding the breakup were likely a hot-button topic during the reunion sit-down. Lala revealed on her podcast that she only received support from Raquel Leviss, who is navigating a split from her ex and co-star, James Kennedy, during the emotional ordeal. Lala admitted that she was “visibly upset” on the reunion stage.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK [after the reunion],’” she claimed. “That was very telling for me.”

Lala’s co-star, Scheana Shay, disputed Lala’s story, tweeting on Thursday—“Interesting bc I txt and checked in w her shortly after filming.”

Lala reacted to leaked text messages reportedly sent by Randall to random women, only days before the reunion taping.

The leaked texts surfaced after Randall was accused of cheating on his fiancée in a scandal that led to the couple’s split. The Hollywood producer was allegedly snapped inside a Nashville hotel with a couple of women and was later busted for reportedly using a burner phone to send suggestive messages to random females.

Instagram account, GirlGangz7733, posted a series of screenshots on their Instagram Story that appeared to reveal Randall engaged in multiple flirty exchanges with other women.

One woman received a message from someone who supposedly works for Randall, who offered to donate to her son’s charity.

Lala shared the link to the woman’s charity after the leaks hit the press. She also addressed the internet scandal on her own Instagram Story.

“What’s done in the dark, always comes to the light,” she wrote, per a report by Radar Online.

Randall and Lala got engaged in September 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. Randall shares two children, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The impending marriage would have been Lala’s first trip to the altar. The couple split in October.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips