Simon Guobadia’s Ex-Wife, Falynn Pina, WARNS Porsha Williams: ‘Don’t Talk About My Child Ever’!

Porsha Williams has been working to set the record straight about her relationship with fiancé, Simon Guobadia—but Simon’s ex, Falynn Guobadia, isn’t playing along.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been on a press tour to promote her Bravo spinoff show, “Porsha’s Family Matters” and her new memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha.” She addressed the fan backlash over her controversial engagement, in an interview with Tamron Hall and during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” She admitted that while the optics weren’t ideal, everything worked out for all involved. The reality star noted that Falynn had recently given birth—and received a warning from her fiancé’s ex, in return.

Andy Cohen asked Porsha if the opinion that she “stole” Simon from Falynn was the biggest fan misconception.

“I talked about it on the show at the beginning that I just beared through the tough social media bashing..all that. And it’s okay because I’m a grown woman and I make my choices,” Porsha said, during her WWHL appearance. “She’s also grown. She has had her baby. Congratulations. I’m happy for her and her fiancé. It’s just grown folks making decisions. That’s all it is.”

She added—“I knew the optics weren’t great for the public and I know that y’all love me. I know that y’all love me and I know you didn’t understand at the time. And I am appreciative of those who get it now. Cause now it makes sense.”

Falynn delivered a heated response to Porsha’s mention of the recent birth of her baby, during an interview with Tisa Tells.

“A lion does not acknowledge a sheep. And I’ve always said nothing but, ‘I’m happy for her union.’ Don’t get me twisted. Ever…ever. Don’t mention my child. Ever,” Falynn warned.

She continued—“You can say whatever you wanna say…Anybody can say whatever they wanna say about me. This is my career. I didn’t choose it. But I was thrown into it and I ran with. I made lemonade out of lemons. I get it. Cool. So be it. I’m as real as they come. But I’m too real. Okay? Don’t mention my child. And we can leave it at that.”

Falynn has acknowledged that she shares a child with fiancé, Jaylan Banks, but claimed that their relationship did not turn romantic until she had separated from Simon.

“Simon and I were not together,” she explained. “And whatever I did in my time, however, fast y’all may think it is, okay…I did it fast. He did it fast. We all did it fast. You don’t have to bring up my name as deflection. You did what you did.”

Falynn was asked if she believes that Porsha was already involved with Simon when they filmed their scene for RHOA.

“Yes. Absolutely. 100 percent. Simon started acting weird in December. That lets me know that he was already dealing with someone way prior to December,” Falynn revealed.

Falynn confirmed that she “absolutely” believes that RHOA alum, LaToya Ali, knew what was going on.

“I think Marlo [Hampton] knew,” she added. “I love Marlo but there are certain people that don’t wanna be caught up in certain business. I don’t want to be caught up in certain business. Don’t hate Marlo for it.”

“I think there were a few people that knew. But they just didn’t want to be attached to that because it wasn’t their business to tell…” Falynn shared.

Falynn accused Simon and Porsha of using her relationship to deflect from their own actions.

“However it is that him and Porsha got together, that’s how they got together,” she remarked. “How I got pregnant, that’s how I got pregnant. And I don’t want anybody to bash anybody. However, I think what really upsets people or what keeps coming to the forefront or what makes this all come to the forefront, is someone else speaking about me whenever they’re asked a direct question about their relationship and how they got together. They used deflection. And they use me and my relationship as deflection as a tactic.”

