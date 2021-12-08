Celebrity News Tristan Thompson Seeking Emergency Gag Order To Silence Maralee Nichols In Paternity Case! By

Tristan Thompson is trying to shut down chatter about his ongoing paternity case. The on-again-off-again boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian has asked a judge to silence Maralee Nichols, the woman who allegedly recently gave birth to the NBA star’s baby, to keep her from leaking information about the case.

TMZ reports that Tristan filed an emergency petition on Tuesday in Harris County, Texas—asking the judge to hand down a gag order that will forbid both sides from speaking out as the case unfolds in court. Tristan believes that Maralee has violated a supposed confidentiality order that he claims a judge orally put in place earlier in the process, multiple times. In documents obtained by the outlet, Tristan alleges that Maralee has been giving interviews, leaking personal information and using Instagram and other social media platforms to spread supposed lies about him and his family.

He also claims that Maralee leaked fabricated Snapchat messages, supposedly sent by him, to hype the case.

Tristan allegedly pushed Maralee to get an abortion after learning of her pregnancy, via Snapchat messages.

“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars,” he supposedly wrote.

“So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed,” he allegedly added. ”All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Tristan believes that Maralee’s actions stem from a desire “to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

Tristan wants to keep the courtroom drama under wraps, including all discovery findings and evidence submitted by both sides. He is also asking the court to sanction Maralee for allegedly leaking info about the case. He wants the judge to force her to hand over a $30k bond, to hold her financially accountable.

Tristan’s demands come after Maralee requested that the court step in and financially punish the NBA player for allegedly trying to score a more budget-friendly legal forum for the duo’s upcoming legal war.

Court documents reveal that Maralee filed a motion asking for sanctions against Tristan as part of their ongoing legal battle. Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against the basketball star after relocating to California, earlier this year. Tristan filed his own action in Texas, in a seeming effort to cash in on much lower child support guidelines. Tristan reportedly believes that Maralee only moved to California to land a heftier child support figure.

The personal trainer is requesting that the court hit Tristan with sanctions that will cover all fees, expenses, and any further penalties that the court determines. Tristan is demanding that the court deny her motion. He noted that Maralee cannot prove bad faith on his part, and is insistent that Texas is the appropriate setting to hear the case.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips