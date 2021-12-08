Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Newbie, Dr. Jen Armstrong, Tried Selling Her $5.9M Mansion Just Weeks Before Premiere! By

Dr. Jen Armstrong tried to sell her $5.9 million mansion only weeks before her debut appearance on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Real estate records reveal that the Bravo rookie’s 3,047 square foot 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Corona Del Mar residence hit the market in September.

The reality star purchased the property with her husband, Ryne Holliday, in 2020 for $3 million. California real estate prices have hit sky-high levels, and the couple was likely hoping to cash in—but the property has since been taken off the market. The listing was removed on November 9, after failing to attract a buyer.

The mansion, which was featured during the premiere episode of RHOC, boasts stunning views of Catalina Island and the Balboa Peninsula.

The home’s former listing reads—“Panoramic ocean and harbor views are endless transitioning into dramatic evening sunsets and city lights at night.”

Bravo signed Jen for Season 16 only days after axing her former friend, Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Jen and her husband live in Newport Beach with their three children.

Jen, Noella Bergener, and Nicole James are all part of a revamped cast that includes returning cast members, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, and comeback veteran, Heather Dubrow.

Braunwyn landed on Bravo’s chopping block in June, amid a RHOC cast shakeup. Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were also cut from the cast.

“I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show—the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV,” Braunwyn wrote in a statement. “That’s something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.”

Producers reportedly demoted Nicole James to “friend” status after it was discovered that she sued Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago.

Jen, a doctor who performs cosmetic procedures, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit filed by former patient, Judy Hecht.

Hecht claims that Jen botched an “Exilis non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment” which was supposed to tighten and firm the skin around her eyes and cheeks. Hecht had previously visited Jen’s office several times to receive fillers in her cheeks. She alleges that the second procedure left her deformed, after the filler melted into her face.

“Plaintiff is informed and believes and thereon alleges that as a result of the manner and method by which Defendants performed the Exilis treatment her previously injected fillers below the surface of her skin melted causing issues that needed correction and deformity in her face,” the lawsuit states.

Hecht is accusing the Bravo doc of negligence and is seeking undisclosed damages. Jen has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

