‘Sister Wives’ Mariah Brown’s Girlfriend Audrey Reveals She’s Transgender!

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s fiance, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in an official statement on her Instagram page.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” Audrey shared via Instagram on December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”

Audrey added, “I don’t want to make this all sad because I am SO happy being me!” they continued. “Being fully myself lately has brought me so much joy. For the first time, I look at my body and I feel free. I am starting to feel more at home, more ME. I love being trans and I love being queer. I am still the same person I was yesterday. I just might look a little different! I am so incredibly grateful for trans affirming medical care. I am so proud of myself that I stopped running from something I’ve known about myself for a long time. I am proud of myself and my journey. I never thought I would make it to this point and WOW, I am glad I did.”

Audrey thanked the “supportive people” in their life for “helping and encouraging me to foster this growth and discovery,” adding how fortunate they feel to be surrounded by an “incredible amount of love.” To conclude their statement, the graphic designer showed appreciation to fans online for seeing “a light I didn’t know existed.”

How The Couple Met

Mariah Brown, 26, and Audrey first met while attending Westminster College. The couple got engaged in January 2019 in Washington, D.C., during a Women’s march. Audrey and Mariah relocated from Chicago to Salt Lake City, Utah, so they could be closer to family living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Audrey hasn’t shared a life update since last posting to their page in July 2021, at which time they celebrated Mariah’s 26th birthday with a cute post.

“Happy birthday @mariahbrwn. I love you!” it read. Sister Wives viewers saw Mariah come out as a lesbian to her family in a January 2017 episode, later introducing Audrey to her mom, dad Kody, his three other wives Janelle, Robyn, and now-ex Christine, and the rest of the family in 2018 on the show.

Kody’s Response

Mariah’s mother, Meri Brown, has been very supportive of the love birds but it remains a mystery how Mariah’s dad, Kody Brown feels about this latest development in the couple’s relationship.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter came out to her family during a July 2017 episode of Sister Wives.

Mariah Talks Sexuality

Mariah Brown opened up about her sexuality in season 15 — where she talked about private details from her life with her Audrey Kriss.

“In my teens, I felt very devoted to the church that I was raised in,” Mariah shared. “I wanted to live polygamy. I think it was a way to protect myself from, like, coming out to myself, really.”

She tearfully continued, “I’m very grateful [for] the way my parents raised me. I’m very grateful for my upbringing and at the same time, it was very painful. And it was really hard for me to, like, be gay and be religious at the same time.”

Mariah admitted that she’s often “considered many times” how different her life would be if her family hadn’t moved to Las Vegas. “My guess is what would happen is I would get married to a man with a few wives, be there a few years, hate my life and eventually leave,” she says.

Mariah continued, “Religious institutions are spaces where there’s rules and if you are not following these rules or guidelines, you can feel pretty marginalized and I did feel that way with my church. But with my family, I found so much comfort and they love me anyway. They love me and they love Audrey, and they love our love.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10:00 pm, ET, on TLC.

