Cardi B Screams At Security To 'Let The Black Women In' After Fans Standing Outside Accuse Miami Club Of Being Racist!

Cardi B was captured shouting at a bouncer outside a Miami nightclub over the weekend after the rapper caught wind of an incident involving black women supposedly being shut out of the club.

Cardi, who was rocking a sparkling Prada mini dress, was caught on video arriving at the Club E11even with her husband, Offset, before being approached by a fan off-camera. The individual told the singer that the nightclub was refusing to allow black women to enter the club.

As the singer greeted her fans, other people informed her that bouncers were allegedly not allowing black women inside the nightclub. They accused the venue of only allowing white women into the event.

The artist reacted to the accusations by yelling at the doorman, demanding —”Let the black women in!”

Security team members told Cardi that the fans would be allowed into the club after the rapper was admitted. “We have to get you in first,” a club bouncer was heard saying.

One Instagram user, an influencer named Bobby Lytes, commented that the club “is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!” Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, Melissa Scott, chimed in, writing—“I’ve seen it first hand at this club. DAMN i thought it was me trippin…”

Another person spoke out about the incident, writing—”I don’t get begging from hearing the clip. More like…inquiry the reason behind the blatant disrespect of not allowing a certain group of ppl in. Don’t get ‘why’ confused with ‘how.'”

“TheNeighborhoodTalk” shared the widely circulated video on Instagram, where T-Boz, a member of girl-group, TLC, wrote in the comment section—“Poor Nicki Minaj” with laughing emojis.

Nicki’s fans, known as the “Barbz,” took aim at T-Boz amid speculation that the account was hacked. T-Boz confirmed such in a later update.

“Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj I have no problem with her at all,” she added. “That’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you.”

Cardi also attended the Maxim party at Art Basel, on Saturday night. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted hitting several hot spots over the weekend.

“I can’t believe I went to 4 parties in one night,” the artist tweeted.

Cardi recently revealed that she had scored a creative director position at Playboy. She shared about the “dream come true” opportunity on social media.

“Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!!,” she announced on Twitter. “What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I’m so excited for everything that’s coming.”

