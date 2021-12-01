Vanderpump Rules Randall Emmett’s Cheating Texts EXPOSED And Lala Kent Puts One Of His Sidechicks On Blast! By

Randall Emmett’s cheating ways have seemingly been exposed via a series of exposed text messages.

The leaked texts surfaced after Randall was accused of cheating on Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent, in a scandal that led to the couple’s split. The Hollywood producer was allegedly snapped inside a Nashville hotel with a couple of women and now has been hit by backlash again after reportedly using a burner phone to send suggestive messages to random women.

Instagram account, GirlGangz7733, posted a series of screenshots on their Instagram Story that appeared to reveal Randall engaged in multiple flirty exchanges with other women. The account first clarified that the producer was utilizing a fake Instagram account to send the inappropriate messages.

“Here is his MO he starts off with his burner number then when he knows he can trust the girls he texts from his number ending in 95,” the account explained.

The account supposedly verified that Randall’s phone was being used to send the messages by attempting to log in under the account, and requesting a text message in order to restore the account.

The Instagram account continued to share the text messages supposedly sent by Randall to unnamed women, many of the texts encouraging the women to call him “Daddy.” The producer was also spotted offering money, and possibly exchanging cash with the unidentified females.

“[Can] u travel,” one message read.

“Can i dominate u,” read another.

“ill send you 300 now. I want hot pic,” Randall supposedly said.

The account returned to their page hours after posting the original screenshots and dished that Randall was allegedly trying to pay off the women in order to buy their silence. One woman received a message from someone who supposedly works for Randall, who offered to donate to her son’s charity.

Lala shared the link to the woman’s charity after the leaks hit the press. She also addressed the internet scandal on her own Instagram Story.

“What’s done in the dark, always comes to the light,” she wrote, per a report by Radar Online.

Randall and Lala got engaged in September 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. Randall shares two children, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The impending marriage would have been Lala’s first trip to the altar. The couple split in October.

Lala noted the couple’s multiple breakups in May 2020, three months before their rescheduled nuptials. Their first wedding date was pushed back, because of the Covid pandemic.

“Well Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know you, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships,” the reality star said. “but it’s so crazy because you know you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start overanalyzing everything.”

“Randall always lives a double life,” a source told Page Six in October after the Nashville photos surfaced. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

