Kyle Richards’ Heart Is ‘Bursting’ After Daughter Farrah Announces Engagement!

Farrah Aldjufrie is altar bound. The eldest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Alex Manos.

“Beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos 😭😆,” Farrah, 33, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos snapped at the couple’s engagement party.

Kyle replied to the post writing—”My heart is bursting 💓 Love you both 💍 👰🏻‍♀️.”

Farrah’s gorgeous diamond engagement ring stole the show and was featured in the photos.

Farrah and Alex have been dating since 2018. A chocolate cake—which said “Congratulations Farrah & Alex”— was presented during the engagement bash to celebrate the happy couple.

Kyle shared her own favorite moments from the party on her Instagram account, writing—“My baby @farrahbritt is getting married!”

“We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!!” the Bravo veteran, 52, wrote.

“Congratulations Farrah & Alex 🙏❤️ 💍👰🏻‍♀️,” Kyle added.

Friends and family members flooded the comment section to share their well wishes and love with Farrah and Alex.

“So excited for you both! Congratulations love birds! 💗💗💗,” Tessa Hilton wrote.

“Congratulations you two, we’re all so happy for you💕💕” family friend and RHOBH drop-in, Faye Resnick, added.

Chantel Jeffies wrote, “Congrats ❤️👏😮,” while Nicky Hilton and RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp, said it with a series of heart emojis.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Kyle’s co-star, Lisa Rinna, wrote. “What great news!!!!!!!!”

Garcelle Beauvais commented with clapping hands and heart emojis and Crystal Kung Minkoff showed her love by posting three heart emojis. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, also showed her support with a few heart emojis.

Alex took to Instagram to gush over his future bride ahead of popping the question, in honor of Farrah’s birthday, last month.

“Every day with you is a blessing, you are so supportive, loving and I love spending time together because each day with you is a treat. Happy Birthday babylanu #halloweenbaby🎃👻,” the Beverly Hills Cars Club owner said.

Kyle was married to Farrah’s father, Guraish Aldjufrie, from 1988-1992. She tied the knot with Mauricio Umansky in 1996. The couple shares three children— Portia, 13, Sophia, 21, and Alexia, 25.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production.

