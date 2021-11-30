Real Housewives of Potomac Chris Bassett Fires Back At Nicki Minaj After She Says He ’Needs To Sit His A** Down’ On Twitter! By

Nicki Minaj stole the show during Part 4 of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion series—but not everyone appreciated her commentary. The rapper strutted onto the reunion stage to hammer the cast with questions, and her pointed interrogation did not sit well with Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett.

Viewers know that Nicki dished out tough questions to everyone during her surprise reunion appearance. She questioned Wendy Osefo about rumors that claimed that her husband, Eddie Osefo, followed booty models on Instagram. The artist noted that Wendy appeared insecure at times, and opined that Mia Thornton did not come across as truthful when asked to disclose details about her past life as a dancer/stripper. Nicki accused Ashley Darby of leeching a storyline off of Wendy and asked Robyn if she was in a covert lesbian relationship with her co-star and bestie, Gizelle Bryant. The “Moment for Life” singer hit Candiace with questions about her music career and brought up her mother’s controversial comments about her husband. Nicki also asked Candiace to show off her pipes on the reunion stage.

Chris took to Twitter as the episode aired, calling out the rapper’s take on his wife’s singing career. Nicki tweeted about how she came up with the questions before the feud heated up.

Nicki tweeted—“I forgot to tell you guys, all of the questions were mine with the exception of 2. The Eddie/booty model question & if Giselle/Robyn shared a bed in the hotel question were courtesy of the producer phone call I did w/Bravo.”

Nicki added that she “loved the producers, our calls were hilarious.”

Chris, who was apparently miffed that Nicki forced Candiace to sing, came out during a commercial break to confront the mega-famous guest host. Andy Cohen tried to encourage Chris, but he didn’t appear satisfied.

“Candy gurl husband rlly need to sit his ass down chi LMFAO,” Nicki tweeted.

“I don’t need to do nothing but support my wife,” Chris responded.

Chris then fired a shot at the show while responding to a fan, writing that the show was “low budget at its FINEST. They just don’t know.”

Candiace took aim at Mia, referencing Nicki’s demand.

The reality star wrote—“‘You’re an artist. Sing!’ Lol. You’re a heaux, but we don’t ask you to — Nevermind.”

“You’re an artist. Sing!” Lol. You’re a heaux but we don’t ask you to — Nevermind. #RHOP — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 29, 2021

Nicki also put Wendy on blast for peeking at her cards during a commercial break.

“Ok so while we on commercial— it was BEYOND CORNY for Wendy to look @ my cards on the low. I’m that chick that leaves my money, jewelry, etc out around ppl cuz I just trust everyone is like me & won’t violate. I HATE when ppl do sneaky tingz like that chi,” the musician wrote.

Ok so while we on commercial— it was BEYOND CORNY for Wendy to look @ my cards on the low. I’m that chick that leaves my money, jewelry, etc out around ppl cuz I just trust everyone is like me & won’t violate. I HATE when ppl do sneaky tingz like that chi. 🥴#RHOP #RHOPReunion — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021

Viewers appeared to love the RHOP host swap and many cheered Nicki’s appearance on Twitter.

“You really dove into RHOP and did the research, remained diligent in making the most out of the experience for the viewers and fans who tune in to the show, didn’t play it safe in any regard and it paid off,” one fan wrote.

Most fans agreed that Candiace should be always be prepared to sing at a moment’s notice.

Nicki made sure to walk away on a positive note, thanking Andy Cohen and producers for the opportunity to “kiki” with the Real Housewives of Potomac cast.

