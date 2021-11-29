Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé, Dennis McKinley, Questions If She’s With New Fiancé, Simon Guobadia, For Money! By

Porsha Williams’ new spinoff show, “Porsha’s Family Matters” premiered on Sunday and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s ex, Dennis McKinley, had a few questions about her romance with Simon Guobadia.

“Porsha called me the morning she got engaged,” Dennis told Porsha’s sister, Lauren, during the episode.

“She just told me she started to date somebody like two weeks before that. So they got engaged in two weeks?” he asked.

“It ain’t the money is it?” Dennis asked, to which Lauren responded—“she has her own money.”

Dennis clarified in a confessional spot that he was not assuming that the mother of his child connected with Simon because of his bank account.

“She wouldn’t be talking to me if I was broke,” Dennis pointed out. “I guarantee that…I would never have had a kid with her if I was broke.”

Dennis remarked that “it looks like she took somebody’s man” and that Porsha looks like the “man stealer of the century.”

RHOA fans know that Porsha, 40, was hit by harsh fan backlash after dropping the engagement bombshell. The Bravo star was introduced to her future husband by his then-wife, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn revealed that the couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” Simon announced on Instagram.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” Porsha shared the same night, alongside a cozy selfie with Simon. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Porsha stated she had “nothing” to do with her 56-year-old fiancé’s divorce from her RHOA co-star, alleging that Simon had filed for divorce from Falynn in January — months before they began their relationship.

However, in January, Simon and Falynn, were in Costa Rica, the Atlanta businessman captioning their getaway “Everyday Honeymoon ❤️.”

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Porsha’s statement read. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

The reality star added that both her ex, Dennis McKinley — whom she split from shortly after giving birth to their daughter Pilar Jhena, 2, — and Simon “are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

“Two black men stepping up and being amazing people – let’s praise them!!!!” she wrote.

Simon’s net worth is an estimated $40 million. He’s a movie producer and businessman. He’s the CEO of two Atlanta, Georgia-based companies — KLC Transport, LLC and Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC. Simon primarily resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Porsha’s Family Matters” airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

