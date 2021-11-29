1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy’s NEW Black Boyfriend Threatens To DUMP Her If She Loses Weight! By

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is trying to lose weight to save her life but her new boyfriend wants her to stay big, because he “likes PAWGS. Pawg is an acronym for “Phat A$$ White Girls.”

Tammy Slaton, 35, introduced her new romance on the show after meeting her boyfriend online and he’s admitted he has a ‘thing for big girls’ and will dump if her weight drops below 300 lbs.

The 1000-lb Sisters star tips the scale at 631 pounds, dished about her new man’s preferences in an upcoming episode of the reality series, which chronicles her and her sister Amy’s weight loss journeys.

In the preview, Tammy shared that she began her hot and heavy romance with Phillip Redmond — also known on social media as the BBW (Big Beautiful Women) King, on social media. Phillip lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, and after getting to know each other online, he decided to come and visit her in Kentucky.

Tammy’s brother, Chris, shared his concerns over their romance after he discovered some interesting social media posts made by her beau.

‘He actually came to meet me recently. Meeting Phillip for the first time, I mean, it was great,’ Tammy gushed during the episode.

‘We talked and held hands and just watched TV, and got to know each other. I like everything about him. I like how he makes me feel.

‘Like, he makes me happy. And I can honestly say this is happiness. We had a great weekend, talking and hanging out.’ Tammy said in the episode.

Phillip Redmond declares his love for the big gals on his Instagram account, “anything under 300 is disrespectful.” and explaining, ‘if I married you at 450 and you get down to 299 just know am out see ya.’ A quick look at his social media page, suggests that he prefers large-sized caucasian women.

In a preview clip for the new episode, Tammy admits her new lover has a certain persona on the internet, but says it doesn’t define who he is.

“So he likes big girls. He’s just a supporter. And he knows very well that I’m on a weight loss journey. And he’s okay with it,” she says. “He’s all for me losing weight and getting healthier.”

But not too much weight.

“No, he don’t want me to get under 300, and I’m fine with that.”

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 airs on TLC, Monday nights, at 10pm EST.

