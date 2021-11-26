Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Brother Reveals Ailing Host’s Retirement Plans As Talk Show Producers Reportedly Look For A Full-Time Replacement! By

Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, recently spoke to The Sun about how the ailing host of “The Wendy Williams’ Show” envisions her future after she ends her run on the popular chat show.

Tommy told the outlet that he and his sister have discussed how she sees her future unfolding when the show comes to an end. Tommy spoke out in the wake of reports that claimed that a search is underway for a permanent replacement for Wendy, amid her battle for restored health.

“We’ve talked about different things. She’s definitely kicked around some different ideas, all of which I know she’ll be successful with, but time will tell,” Tommy said. “I do believe that anything, post her career in television, if that were to be the case, would be involving youth and people who dream of doing something in the media.”

“She can show them some of the other ropes, not the regular ropes, but some of the other ropes — because Wendy knows a lot about those other ropes,” he continued.

Tommy, who recently launched his own YouTube channel, shared that he hopes to share more time with his sister after she ends her television career.

“I would love to have her down here as a neighbor or just have her come down more frequently. I do know that when once she’s on the other side of some of these things that she’s dealing with, there’s no question she’ll be here a lot more.”

“To be honest with you if she ever were to throw in the towel — great — so now we get more Wendy. We can get on with more memories, we can do some more stuff, you know?” he added.

Tommy, who relocated from New Jersey to Florida a few years ago, shared that all of their close family members live in Florida and would love to spend more time with Wendy. He added that he is not worried about his sister, no matter what path she chooses to take.

“It’s not a big deal, it’s not,” he said, about the possibility of Wendy living outside the spotlight. “I can’t think of a time when I was worried about Wendy in her career. I just can’t. She’s been through so much. I’ve been there with her through so much.”

A source told the outlet last week that producers are planning to announce that Wendy will not be returning to the show amid a plethora of health issues. The insider added that the show’s unofficial motto is “new year, new show.”

Another source reported that the hosting gig is “Sherri’s [Shepherd] to lose. She is the number one choice.” A show insider labeled guest host stints by Shepherd and actress, Leah Remini, “auditions.”

“The deal will be done in the next few weeks and announced in January,” the tipster said.

The “Ricky Smiley Morning Show’s” Toine The Don, also known as Antoine Edwards, dished a shocking update on Wendy’s health, on November 22.

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and her feet,” he said.

The pop culture reporter also alleged that Wendy is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

“The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression,” Toine wrote in an Instagram post.

Wendy’s brother shot down the reporter’s claims, telling The Sun—“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”

He continued—“We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

