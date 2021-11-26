Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kanye West Says He ’Needs To Be Home’ With Kim And Their Kids During Thanksgiving Visit To Skid Row! By

Kanye West’s speech during a Thanksgiving visit to Skid Row took a turn when the rapper launched into a rant about how God wanted him back with his ex, Kim Kardashian, despite her public romance with Pete Davidson.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the rapper said. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”



Kanye, 44, went on to slam E! and Hulu, the networks behind Kim’s former reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and her family’s upcoming reality TV show.

“I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home,” he declared.

Kanye’s visit to Skid Row involved a meeting with the CEO and president of LA Mission, a Los Angeles nonprofit organization that helps battle homelessness.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” Kanye said, in his remarks.

Kanye, seemingly aware that his talk may have been coming across as confusing, added—“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

A snitch at the gathering told Page Six that the artist spoke about other things aside from his family circumstances.

“He had never been there and wanted to see everything going on. He talked about saving the world and how he had all these ideas to work with LA Mission,” the source said.

However, Kanye appeared compelled to speak out about his broken marriage.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” the musician concluded.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after a seven year marriage. The ex-couple shares four children together—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kanye has dated model, Venetria, but a source close to the Kardashian clan told Page Six that the family is concerned about how Kanye is taking Kim’s romance with Davidson.

“He can’t be taking this well,” the insider said.

Kanye said that he wanted to stay in the marriage during an October interview.

