Porsha Williams Reveals Regret After Past Abortion With NFL Player, Facing R. Kelly A Second Time, And The REAL Reason She Left ‘RHOA’!

Porsha Williams recently spoke to Variety ahead of the release of her new memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose,” and opened up about personal parts of her past.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum wrote in the book about becoming pregnant by former Washington Redskins player, Clinton Portis, and described making the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy. She explained in the book that Portis expressed a desire to raise the child with his mother, which forced Porsha, whowas 24 years old at the time, to face the reality of their dead-end relationship. She shared that she decided to have an abortion after “a lot of somber contemplation.”

“Out of everything that I talked about in the book, that was an easy one,” she said. “The shame and regret, and the hurt and the loss — all of that is the same feeling that a lot of women feel.”

Porsha hopes to help other women by sharing her experience.

“Hopefully, another woman who is going through something like that, or has gone through something like that, will be able to forgive themselves quicker than I did,” she told the outlet on November 22.

She added that writing about the ordeal helped her to heal.

“I released myself from making that decision! I released myself from the shame,” she said.

Porsha also looked back at another past boyfriend, who turned nasty during what she believed would be a romantic getaway. She recalled that the man cursed at her, called her “stupid,” and later attacked her.

“He’s going to rape me,” Porsha wrote in the book, revealing that she gave in after trying to fight the man off.

“In writing this book, I was so set on being 100% honest, 100% open, that it truly frustrated me not to be able to be more detailed than I was,” she explained. “But for legal reasons, I was advised not to.”

Porsha also shared her experience with R&B artist, R. Kelly, who was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, in September.

“In my life at that moment, it was just yet another man in the same position doing the exact same thing taking advantage of me,” she shared.

She explained that she never returned to the musician’s home after hearing a woman being beaten in another room.

“When I got home from that last encounter, I knew I had hit a wall,” she explained. “And I was completely traumatized.”

Porsha faced Kelly again years later when he appeared as a guest on her “Dish Nation” show.

“What is so freaking crazy is that he literally tried to talk to me again!” she recalled. “And I thought to myself, ‘Oh my god. I went through one of the most traumatizing experiences in my life at your home with you, and you don’t remember me? This has happened that many times that you don’t remember that I’m that same person?’”

Porsha explained why she decided to walk away from RHOA after appearing on the show for a decade.

“I knew that I wanted to semi-retire at 40,” Porsha said. “After I had my daughter — listen — I just knew she was my world. That’s it. I just want as much time with her as possible. And with me in the past dealing with mental health, I knew that I needed to be as healthy mentally as I could be. No drama, etc. Just in a happy peaceful place for my baby girl.”

Porsha shared that she is proud of her personal growth.

“I’m actually proud of myself that I was able to grow in a positive way,” the RHOA veteran shared. “I didn’t stay stagnant. I grew as an entrepreneur; I grew as a woman of substance. I truly found my voice, right on television. I found my way.”

Porsha and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, plan to tie the knot next summer.

Porsha’s new spinoff show, “Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres on November 28 at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo. “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose” hits bookshelves on November 30.

