Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Introduces Rebranded, Solo Podcast Amid Split From Randall Emmett!

Lala Kent is ready to start fresh with a new podcast after her breakup from fiancé, Randall Emmett.

“Hello, my loves,” the Vanderpump Rules star said via a video on Sunday, November 21. “I am so excited to introduce my brand-new podcast, ‘Give Them Lala.’”

The Bravo star described her new solo project as a “space where my listeners will be heard.”

Lala, who previously co-hosted “Give Them Lala …With Randall” with her ex, revealed that an “amazing” lineup of guests had already been scheduled to appear on her new show.

“Of course, we will always spill the tea,” the mom of one added. “We’ll gossip about relationships, sex, betrayal, but most of all, we will all leave feeling inspired.”

Lala shared in a separate message that she was “so excited to start this new chapter” with all of her fans and listeners.

“Get to know me even more as dive deep into relationships, sex, betrayal, mental health, personal life and business,” the reality star captioned the video. “My top priority for this podcast is to make my listeners feel heard, understood and inspired. To give you honesty. To give you motivation. To give you Lala.”

Lala also promoted her podcast reboot on her personal social media accounts.

“I love y’all so much,” she told her followers via an Instagram Story on Sunday.

Lala and Randall went public with their romance in 2018 and got engaged that September. The duo had to postpone their April 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter, Ocean, was born in March.

The pair parted ways after Lala moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel in late October, after circulated photos and videos connected Randall to two mystery women, in Nashville.

“Randall always lives a double life,” a source told Page Six, at the time. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

Lala addressed the split during the November 3rd episode of her podcast.

“There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child,” she said.

Randall announced his exit from the joint podcast on November 17.

“Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests and [it was] just an awesome time,” the Hollywood producer said, at the time. “But I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone.”

Randall, who shares two children, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, added that he is choosing to “focus right now on family” and his film career.

The first episode of Lala’s revamped “Give Them Lala” podcast will launch on Wednesday, November 24.

