Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Secret Cancer Battle: 'I Just Had My Whole F**king Uterus Taken Out'!

Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer during a contentious chat with former “Flipping Out” designer, Jeff Lewis. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum appeared on Jeff’s Sirius XM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” on Wednesday. Vicki’s former co-star, Tamra Judge, also appeared on the broadcast.

“I had cancer! I just had my whole f–king uterus taken out,” the ex Bravo veteran declared.

Vicki, 59, shared that she had undergone a hysterectomy while discussing her controversial romance with ex, Brooks Ayers. Ayers admitted to forging medical documents to convince others that he had sought treatment at the City of Hope cancer hospital, in 2015.

Vicki’s comment left Jeff and Tamra unfazed, as neither acknowledged Vicki’s health news. The three former Bravo stars simply moved on with their conversation, after Vicki’s comment.

Vicki confessed earlier in the discussion that she had been “going through a f–king tough time right now,” but did not share any details.

“I do not need anybody bringing me down,” she added.

Hysterectomies are often performed to treat endometrial cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The type of cancer Vicki had remains unclear.

Watch the interview below!

Vicki and Jeff share a hostile relationship, as they have publicly clashed for years. The duo worked to hash out their issues during the cantankerous interview, but both Vicki and Jeff turned up the volume and tried to talk over each other, several times. Jeff eventually agreed to “never speak ill” of Vicki again, as long as they were able to “bury the hatchet” during their radio convo.

Vicki’s health update comes after her messy breakup from former fiancé, Steve Lodge, made headlines.

A September Us Weekly report dished about Vicki‘s emotional state in the wake of the split.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source revealed. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the [Dorinda Medley’s] house anymore.”

The tipster added that Vicki was “still a mess” and “not ok” since the breakup. Steve, 62, reportedly moved out of the former Bravo star’s home.

An insider spoke to E! about the breakup on September 28.

“Steve ended things with Vicki,” a source told E! News on September 28.

The insider noted that the couple attempted to reconcile after initially calling it quits in June.

“Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic,” the snitch dished. “Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S.”

A source wrote to Deux Moi after the duo ditched each other on Instagram and alleged that Steve had been carousing with women in Mexico, during his time away from Vicki.

“Steve Lodge can regularly be seen at the local Coto De Caza bar/restaurant Hanna’s making out with women who are not Vicki,” an unnamed source claimed. “According to the bartender, there’s no way that he and Vicki can still be engaged since he’s there every night by himself with a different woman.”

