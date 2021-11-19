Real Housewives of Salt Lake City One Of Jen Shah’s Alleged Victim Speaks Out In New Documentary Trailer: ‘Would You Do This To Your Mother?’ By

One of Jen Shah’s alleged victims speaks out in a newly released trailer for the upcoming Hulu documentary, “The Housewife and the Shah Shocker.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was arrested in March and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to a telemarketing scheme. The Bravo star pleaded not guilty, in April. Jen is one of six suspects, one of which is her assistant, Stuart Smith. The reality star has been accused of operating a nationwide telemarketing scheme that ripped off hundreds of elderly and otherwise vulnerable people, for nearly a decade.

Jen faces up to 50 years in prison.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote in a statement at the time of the Bravo personality’s arrest.

An unidentified female investigator shares that “speaking with the victims was heart-wrenching,” in the Hulu teaser.

The next scene features an older woman of color, who makes a poignant comment.

“If I can talk to the people that scam me, I would say, ‘Would you do this to your mother?'” the soft-spoken woman says.

Watch the trailer below!

Bravo featured federal agents arresting the 47-year-old reality star on Sunday’s episode of RHOSLC. The drama began as the cast gathered in the parking lot of Heather Gay’s business, prior to heading out on a trip to Vail, Colorado. The reality star initially cut and run to dodge cameras after seemingly getting a tip that the feds were on the move.

Jen’s defense will be addressed in the upcoming documentary. The reality star is claiming that she did not sell the fraudulent services, and only provided leads.

ABC/Hulu is seemingly cashing in on the success of ABC News Originals documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler” with the project. “The Housewife and the Hustler” explored the legal scandal surrounding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi.

Jen has been accused of flaunting her wealth, much like Erika Jayne, while declaring her innocence.

“The whole time she was filming the show, law enforcement was investigating her,” one person noted in the “Shah Shocker” preview.

Other voices described Jen’s story by using the words ”diva, “drama,” “money,” “fame,” “unpredictable” and “unhinged.”

Childhood friend, Beth Hahne, Jen’s aunt, Lehua Vincent, and the reality star’s former designer, Koa Johnson, are all highlighted in the documentary.

Jen’s trial date is currently scheduled for March 2022.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

