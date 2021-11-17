Keeping Up With The Kardashians Rob Kardashian And Daughter Dream Will NOT Be Included In Kardashians’ New Hulu Show! By

Rob Kardashian will not be appearing in his family’s new Hulu series. Rob was often featured on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but is evidently not on board for another ride on reality TV.

“Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter [Dream] to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” the insider added, noting the “court battles” between Rob and his ex, Blac Chyna.

“[The show] also drove a wedge in between him and Kim [Kardashian] at one point,” the source said.

The tipster noted that Rob had “several close friends die” during his time on the E! show, and almost lost Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, with whom he shared a close friendship.

“Although he would not have what he has without it, Rob is forging his own path now and focusing on himself, his health, and his daughter. Rob is in a great place right now and everyone is really proud of him,” the source explained. “He has a solid relationship with all of his family. He also has a great relationship with his nieces and nephews. More importantly, Rob is a great father to his daughter and puts her before anything.”

Rob embarked on a fitness journey in 2020 and has shown off the results from time to time. Sources have told the outlet that Rob wants to be “as healthy as he can” be for his daughter.

“Rob’s back — he made it through some very dark days, but he’s good again and very excited about 2021,” they shared. “He’s got big plans for his clothing line Halfway Dead next year, too. And he and his mom are doing great with their hot sauce Grandeza — they have plans to grow that in 2021, too.”

Khloé recently shared that the family’s new reality show will premiere in “a few months.”

Rob’s decision comes after a trial date was set in the high-profile lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner family. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge notified Chyna and the reality TV family that the trial will start on April 15, 2022, according to August court documents.

Blac Chyna has accused the Kardashian/Jenner clan of plotting against her in a scheme designed to force her out of Rob’s life. She is asking the court to award her millions of dollars to cover what she believes she lost because of the “illegal interference” that allegedly sparked the decision to cancel “Rob and Chyna.”

Chyna claims in her suit that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were all in cahoots to spread lies and manipulate executives. She labeled Kris the “ringleader” who supposedly pressured E! executives to axe the reality show after it had been renewed for a second season.

