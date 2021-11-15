Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes Her First Grandchild! By

Lisa Vanderpump is officially a grandmother! Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, 35, and her husband, Jason Sabo, have welcomed their first child, a son named Theodore. Pandora, daughter to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, and her husband, Ken Todd, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the happy news and to reveal her newborn son’s name.

“Theodore,” Pandora shared. “6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!”

The Vanderpump Rules boss proudly shared the news on her own Instagram page, writing—”Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!”

Lisa posted a sweet black and white photo that captured an early cuddle with her grandson alongside her message. She later posted another cute snap of Theodore, writing—“Utter perfection.”

Vanderpump Rules cast members chimed in with love and support.

“Ahhhhhhhhhh congrats!!!!!!!!” Scheana Marie, mom to 6-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, wrote.

“Congratulations! welcome to the world, Theodore!” Lala Kent wrote, who welcomed her first child in March.

“Aaaaah! So exciting! Congratulations to your whole family!” Bachelor Nation’s Catherine Giudici Lowe added.

Lisa threw Jason and Pandora a baby bash earlier this month, celebrating the newest member of the family.

“A magical, beautiful day at our Baby Shower, celebrating Baby Sabo with very close friends and family!” Pandora wrote on Instagram on November 3. “@lisavanderpump truly outdid herself and Jason and I are so thankful that we had this perfect time with those we love!”

“The details (the bears, the bunnies, the flowers!) and everything she did were so beautiful and I loved every moment of it!” she added, in a separate post.

Pandora and Jason shared the news that they were expectant parents in August.

“Jason and I are beyond thrilled,” Pandora told E! News, adding “and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure. We are very excited!!!”

Lisa spoke to The Daily Mail and gushed about becoming a grandmother for the first time.

“Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” the reality star shared. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep.”

Lisa made headlines after she was hit by backlash for standing against West Hollywood’s recently hiked minimum wage. The city council voted earlier this month to raise the minimum wage from $13-$14 an hour to $17.64 an hour, based on the number of workers employed by individual businesses. Lisa opposed the motion and vocalized her opinion to the council. She joined several local business owners in her opposition, many pointing out that they were still trying to recover from the crippling Covid shutdowns and restrictive mandates.

Many followers of the story fired shots at the wealthy restauranteur, taking her to task for speaking out against the upped wages. Lisa also had supporters, who expressed support for the VPR personality.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips