Real Housewives of New York Andy Cohen Confirms 'RHONY' Is On Pause As Reports Say The Show Will NOT Be Returning in 2022!

The future of the once-popular Bravo franchise, The Real Housewives of New York City, remains a question mark. Bravo has no current plan to bring back the series, after a ratings crash and a canceled reunion left the east coast cast on shaky ground.

An insider revealed last week that the network had hit the pause button on the show, as longtime cast members, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, weighed in on reports that allege an imminent cast shakeup.

Former TMZ reporter, Anthony Dominic, spilled on Twitter, on November 12—“#RHONY fans! I’m told Bravo currently doesn’t have a new season slated for next year and the franchise will take some serious time off before the reboot. The series is still alive, but Bravo wants to take the time to make the return worth it.”

Ramona and Luann recently appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.” The Bravo stars were asked how they would feel about a “major cast shakeup.”

“I think we could use some definitely, some more cast members. If we come back, I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on because I gotta haze somebody new,” Ramona said about adding more women to the cast.

“We’re only five right now so we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises so I think we need kind of a reboot,” Luann agreed. “And it’s always nice to have new people on the show also, make new friends and experience new personalities and different energy. So I think it’s a good thing.”

Andy Cohen also recently spoke out about the future of the New York franchise. The Bravo executive told guest host, Michael Rapaport, during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” that his team had put the show “on pause,” and are considering how to move forward.

“We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we’re looking at every option,” Cohen revealed, adding, “We are working on it. I love New York. We all love New York.”

Cohen called the debut season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” “amazing,” and “wild.” He added that viewers would see “wall-to-wall drama” on Season 2.

“When you go to the Berkshires, something happens. It’s like a hothouse. I mean, it’s wild. And when you see that, I don’t know if any of us are ready for it. It is a wild group. It is something else,” Cohen admitted.

Fans know that Eboni K. Williams, the RHONY cast’s first black cast member, was widely criticized for using her time in the Bravo spotlight to preach her views on social justice issues.

Eboni recently spoke out about being blamed for the lackluster season during an appearance on “The Take On with Amir Yassi” podcast.

“And the difference is the reason why I was I think I was blamed for it chiefly, and in fairness, I think there was other cast members that also took some blame,” the Bravo star said. “But I do think that the blame I got was primarily because I’m the newest. And I get that. I don’t take that personally. I’m the one that the longtime RHONY viewers and fans are in the least relationship with.”

Eboni also pointed out that the race-related discussions wouldn’t have been necessary if her co-stars hadn’t exhibited micro-aggressions while filming the season.

