Real Housewives of Orange County RHOC: Fight Breaks Out & Glass Shattered During EXPLOSIVE Cast Dinner In Aspen!

A Real Housewives of Orange County cast outing reportedly exploded last month as Bravo cameras captured a cast trip to Colorado. Local food blogger, Amanda Rae, was the first to spill the tea about the October 6th fight, which occurred in an Aspen restaurant and involved broken glass.

Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Noella Bergener were seen filming a scene at Aspen eatery, Bosq. A source told Amanda that there was fighting within the group and glass was shattered before the ladies took their squabble outside, into an alley. The reason for the fight and other details remain unclear. The ladies were spotted filming at another establishment called French Alpine Bistro, the next day. Producers reportedly assured the owner that the gathering would be low-key because the women “got it out of their system last night.”

Producers shook up the RHOC cast at the conclusion of a lackluster Season 15—axing Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas. Bravo decided to invite Heather Dubrow back and signed on Noella along with Nicole James and Dr. Jen Armstrong.

Production insiders told Radar Online that Nicole, who was expected to be a full-time cast member, was demoted after filming season started. A source also dished that a fight went down between Nicole and Heather shortly after filming kicked off.

Noella has a messy backstory, which will be spotlighted during her rookie season. Noella’s husband, James Bergener, filed to end the couple’s one-year marriage, in August. The personal injury lawyer no longer lives in the California home he once shared with the model, who was reportedly “blindsided” by the filing. Noella filed for a legal separation days after she learned of her estranged husband’s filing, requesting primary custody of their child and spousal support. The filing came one month after James was accused of owing a whopping $5.8 million in taxes. Noella filed for divorce, earlier this month.

Noella said she was unaware of her husband’s colossal debt, at the time.

“I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming, and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since,” Noella commented on Instagram.

She continued— “I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband’s debts. Stay tuned, and please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time for me and my young family.”

Noella was picked up by Bravo only days after the network cut ties with her former friend, Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Noella spoke out about the broken friendship while responding to viewers on social media, in July. She confessed that she no longer trusted the mom of seven after a fan noted that the pair appeared to be “such good friends” in the past. Noella confirmed that the breakdown of the friendship would be addressed, during Season 16.

Jen Armstrong is currently being sued after being accused of assaulting one of her former patients.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently in production.

