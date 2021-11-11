Don't Be Tardy Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Father Arrested For Battery Against Kim’s Mom! By

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s estranged father was arrested for misdemeanor battery on Monday, after getting into a physical altercation with his wife, Karen Zolciak. The fight was connected to Joseph speaking to a female neighbor, according to the police report. Karen, mom to the “Don’t Be Tardy” personality, became upset over the exchange and slammed the door after her husband left the house to run an errand.

The police report states that Joseph was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom” after returning home, so Karen went to take a bath. Karen supposedly tried to speak to Joseph several times after she finished bathing, and that is when he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table,” according to the report. Joseph claimed in the report that Karen fell while she was blocking the TV, citing a likelihood that his wife was “intoxicated.”

The officer taking the report noted that Karen was “highly intoxicated” but she admitted to having only two glasses of wine. She was taken to West Florida Hospital for treatment.

Kim’s father was arrested and booked at the Escambia County Jail. He bailed out on a $1k bond, on Tuesday. He will appear in court on November 29.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta alum” revealed to Andy Cohen that neither she nor her brother were in communication with their parents, during a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I don’t talk to my parents,” Kim told the Bravo exec in March 2019.

“But I talk to my brother and no, my brother doesn’t talk to them either … so that was comforting to find that out,” she added.

Kim and her parents’ relationship crashed after the duo publicly called the reality star a liar and revealed that Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, had two different fathers. Viewers watched Kim and her mother clash at her 2011 wedding to Kroy Biermann.

Kim made headlines in August, after Bravo’s cancellation of “Don’t Be Tardy.” She launched a privatized “Spiritual Academy” alongside Nicole Zeola, a healer who guides people with the goal of transforming lives. The stated purpose of the academy was to help people interested in living their best lives. Members would be charged $77 every month.

“I don’t know if you are aware, but you align with whatever your dominant vibrations are. We want all of you to vibrate on the same frequency as success, happiness, and abundance, and we are here to help you get there,” Kim explained.

While some fans welcomed the idea, others called the ex-Bravo star’s new business venture a scam.

“You are nuts, and this is a scam,” a fan commented. Another said, “SCAM!!! Nothing spiritual about Kim.”

“And people will actually pay for this. That’s the saddest part. What a joke,” another wrote.

The new business came just days after Kim was caught begging fans for money. The mother of five linked a since-deleted website that asked fans for financial support. Supporters were presented with the option of donating $5, $10, $20, $50, or a customized amount to the Bravo star.

