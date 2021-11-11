Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard On Anxiety Meds And Contemplated Suicide Because Of Trolls & She Shades Andy Cohen For Being A Hypocrite! By

Candiace Dillard-Bassett has alleged that she contemplated suicide after she was hit by lies fired by online critics.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Twitter to take on a woman who accused her of mocking and hurting others. She then appeared to take aim at Andy Cohen and how he navigated the Season 6 reunion. Candiace tweeted that she was going to “cause a scene” and was taken to task by a person who begged her to stop hurting people.

“You hurt people. You have no idea the hurt and anguish you cause. Please stop making fun of people’s flaws. Please,” the Twitter user said.

“Girl shut up,” Candiace fired back.

The reality star then opened up about herself, sharing details about her own mental health issues.

“When you’re on anxiety meds and praying to God you don’t take your own life because of the hurt and lies that people like YOU perpetuate because you don’t like me on a TV show, come talk to me. Until then, actually shut the f-ck up,” Candiace wrote.

Another viewer pointed out that Candiace should not be expected to not react when provoked.

“Do they want Candiace to just sit there when people come for her?” the fan asked.

“I would also like to know the answer to this,” Candiace agreed.

Another fan opined that it was Candiace‘s delivery that triggered her co-stars, not her words. Candiace agreed.

“I think it’s the ‘tone’ of your voice that is triggering, tbh, not WHAT you say. Your delivery is so fiery, spirited and pointed…where others deliver their ‘shade’ more casually dismissive and subtle. I enjoy you!” the fan wrote.

Candiace shared a tweet from another follower who blasted Andy Cohen for ignoring bad behavior from certain “Housewives,” such as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna while spotlighting Candiace’s comments.

“Y’all..I can’t. [Andy Cohen] we’ve been screaming from every part of the world to fire Rinna! Freaking hold EJ accountable!.. but [Candiace Dillard]’s mouth is where you bring the heat?! What in all the effs..(and then the heffa [Gizelle Bryant] coming in condoning physical violence),” the fan said.

Candiace quipped in response—“At this point, it’s propaganda.”

Candiace made headlines in June after she sounded off about taking heat from online haters, commenting that her co-star, Ashley Darby, had it easier because of her lighter skin tone.

Instagram account, @alltruetea shared a throwback video filled with iconic RHOP. which included a heated, Season 4 scene between Candiace and Ashley. A fan pointed out that Ashley appears to get off easy when it comes to internet backlash.



“This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????” the viewer asked.

Candiace chimed in with her opinion in the comment section, writing—“Because she’s light skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion continues on Sunday, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

