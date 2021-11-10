Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Terrifying Video Shows Robbers Breaking Into Dorit Kemsley’s Home Minutes Before She ‘Begged’ For Her Life! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video footage of two masked men breaking into the Encino home of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Dorit Kemsley, on Monday. The footage, which starts at 10:52 pm, was captured on October 27 and reveals two people wearing masks and hoodies checking out the property before one of the individuals shatters a sliding glass panel. The video picks back up at 11:09 pm, where a man is seen running away with valuables wrapped in bedding.

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” the LAPD stated. “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

The police department added that the invaders met up with a third suspect and fled the scene in a black four-door pickup truck. The LAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the intruders, who are described as three black men between 20-30 years of age.

It was confirmed early on that Dorit’s children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were in the house at the time of the robbery. Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London at the time of the break-in.

Watch the video below!

Dorit, 45, reportedly woke up to two of the suspects standing at the end of her bed. The mom of two begged as the intruders grabbed her— “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” to which one of the suspects responded—“Kill her.”

The men went on to ransack the residence for 20 minutes, stealing handbags and jewelry. The suspects did not enter the children’s bedrooms and no one was injured.

Dorit’s cast-mates, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp, were snapped arriving at the reality star’s home the next day, per a report by the Daily Mail. RHOBH production was scheduled to kick off later that week.

Dorit took to Instagram to speak out about the incident, on October 30.

“My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible,” the reality star wrote.

Dorit confirmed that her children slept through the home invasion.

“I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed,” she shared.

Bravo alum, Teddi Mellencamp, spoke to Access Hollywood about how Dorit handled the “terrifying” experience.

“She is so incredibly strong,” Teddi told the outlet, earlier this month. “The way that she was able to handle everything, the way that her kids never had to know anything was going on, I mean, she’s just so beautiful and strong.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips