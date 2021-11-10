Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah DRAGGED By Fans For Lying About Her Husband Being Hospitalized For ‘Internal Bleeding’ Moments Before Arrest! By

Bravo fans are putting Jen Shah on blast after Sunday’s episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City featured Homeland Security officers moving in to arrest the reality star for her alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme. Viewers are slamming Jen for “lying” to her castmates ahead of the feds swarming the zone while Bravo cameras rolled.

The arrest occurred in March, as the cast gathered in the parking lot of Heather Gay’s business prior to heading out on a trip to Vail, Colorado. Jen, 47, got a phone call on the charter bus and immediately appeared anxious. The reality star asked her co-star, Whitney Rose, 34, to turn off her mic before exiting the bus. She returned to the group to announce her departure after speaking to someone on the phone for several minutes.

“I have some bad news. I just got a phone call and [her husband] Sharrieff Sr. is in the hospital so I’ve got to go,” Jen told her castmates. “I need to go there. He had an appointment and he has internal bleeding and they’re not sure if they’ll need surgery.”

“I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what’s wrong. But you guys go,” she added.

Whitney, Heather, Lisa Barlow, and Jennie Nguyen were debating continuing on without Jen when federal officers flooded the parking lot. Whitney noted that Jen’s cut and run had “nothing to do with her husband,” and Lisa agreed.

There have been no uncovered public records or reports that point to Sharrieff being admitted into the hospital on the day of Jen’s arrest.

Fans have been calling out Jen for seemingly fibbing about her husband’s health in order to dodge the feds.

“Not Jen Shah lying on her husband, saying he’s in the hospital with internal bleeding, as the fed are looking for her scamming a**,” one person tweeted.

“Not Jen lying about her husband having internal bleeding as an excuse to make a quick exit. Girl… you could have just left instead of putting that s**t out into the universe. That’s a new low,” another added.

“You know that Jen is a cold-blooded liar because she had not hesitation sending Sharif sr. to the hospital with internal bleeds. That’s a 0-60, off the top rope lie,” a viewer wrote.

A flood of fans called Jen a “pathological liar,” with many noting that the reality star is “not even a good or smart liar.”

Jen and Sharrieff, a University Of Utah football coach, have been married for over 26 years. They share two adult children, Sharrieff Shah Jr., 27, and Omar Shah, 18.

The Bravo star was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a telemarketing operation. Jen pleaded not guilty in April. Jen is one of six suspects, one of which is her assistant, Stuart Smith.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote in a statement at the time of the Bravo personality’s arrest.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

