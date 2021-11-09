Real Housewives of New Jersey RHONJ: Ashlee Holmes-Malleo BLASTS Husband for Cheating With ‘Sad Clown B*tch’ & Announces Split Just Months After Reconciling By

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo has split from her husband, Pete Malleo, for the second time. The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Jacqueline Laurita, hinted that Pete stepped out of their marriage when she shared text messages referencing a “sad clown b*tch” on her Instagram Story, over the weekend. The text exchange included a photo of a topless woman, a person Ashlee slammed as “garbage.”

Instagram fan account, “All About the Real Housewives” shared the text back-and-forth but did not offer details about the subject of the text exchange or identify the people swapping the messages. Ashlee noted that the highlighted topless image was not her, captioning the snap—“She said it. Not me.”

“In case it isn’t clear… I am now single. Have at him,” Ashlee wrote in one post, hinting that the couple had split.

The mom of one shared that she was “making crafts with [her] son” in another post, which included a cute Christmas decoration.

“F-ck everyone and everything else,” she added.

Ashlee later deleted most of her heated posts, after a seeming shift in attitude. She then posted an audio message to clarify her thoughts and explain why she erased several of the shares.

“Ok guys so here’s the deal: When I am hurting, I get very impulsive and obviously I shared some private things on here. This is messy. I’m aware. I really don’t know what else to say other than I’m impulsive and I’m aware it’s a mess and I deleted a bunch already,” Ashlee said. “I just want to move on from all of this. I just put my son to bed and that’s really all I care about right now.”

Ashlee posted a few additional thoughts via posted quotes, after sharing her audio statement.

“Oversharing is a trauma response,” one meme read, which was pulled from a Narcissist Survivor account.

“Stop expecting loyalty from people who can’t even give you honesty,” a second posted meme stated.

Ashlee confirmed that she and Pete had decided to split in July 2020, after being married for two years.

“Pete and I have been through so much together over the last ten years of our lives as not only best friends, but partners in navigating parenthood. This was a difficult decision for us. We intend to always be in each other’s lives, and continue to support one another as we grow as individuals,” the RHONJ alum explained. “We will continue being loving, dedicated parents to our son Cameron, who we both love more than anything. Our new goal in our journey through life together is to become the best co-parents that we are capable of being.”

The pair got engaged in February 2016 and tied the knot in August 2018 at the City Clerk’s office in Manhattan. Ashlee and Peter share one child, a five-year-old son, Cameron Hendrix Malleo.

Ashlee shared that the couple had called off the divorce in order to give their relationship another chance, in February 2021.

