Real Housewives of Atlanta Growing Up Hip Hop’s Angela Simmons Reportedly Secures ‘Friend Of’ Role On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” star, Angela Simmons, is rumored to be in the running for a “friend” role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after she was spotted filming at a recent event hosted by Bravo peach, Marlo Hampton.

Fan account, “The RHOA Tea” dished the update on Twitter, last week.

“Growing up Hip Hop star, Angela Simmons, is a supposed friend to the show on the upcoming season. She was also present at Marlo’s Le’Archive event last week! #RHOA” the account tweeted.

Fans know that RHOA producers wanted to mix up the cast after crashed ratings backed up outspoken fans, who complained throughout the lackluster season. Many viewers called for a return of fan favorites, such as NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, after Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced their departures.

Cynthia revealed that she had been offered a “friend” role and cited a desire to “protect” her new marriage from the pitfalls of life on reality TV. The Bravo star also revealed that the network offered her a “friend contract” to come back for Season 14.

“Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” Cynthia explained, during an interview with E! News Daily Pop. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

Porsha scored a spinoff show featuring her family, and remains a co-host of “Bravo’s Chat Room.” Porsha’s limited series, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres November 28.

Bravo decided to bring back Shereé Whitfield and gave Marlo her long-awaited full-time peach. Shereé appeared in a full-time role alongside NeNe during Seasons 1-4. She returned as a “friend” for Season 8 and stepped into a full-time spot for Seasons 9-10.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora were invited back and Olympian, Sanya Richards-Ross, also joined the cast. The track star previously starred in We TV reality series, “Sanya’s Glam and Gold” which featured the athlete’s family and her marriage to NFL cornerback, Aaron Ross.

Angela was not always a fan of reality TV drama while filming the WE tv series. She wasn’t happy that her dispute with Romeo Miller played out on the show and even avoided filming with Briana Latrise until the duo resolved their issues. The Queens, New York native appears to be fine with making the jump to Bravo to reportedly appear in RHOA Season 14.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in production.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips