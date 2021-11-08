Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Newbie, Noella Bergener, Files For Divorce From Husband, James, And Demands Legal & Physical Custody Of Their Son! By

Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer, Noella Bergener, has filed for divorce from her husband, James Berenger. Noella is requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s two-year-old son, James Jr. The reality star wants James to shell out spousal support and to pay for her attorney fees, according to court documents obtained by The Sun. The Bravo star revealed in the documents that she would allow James to have visitation with their son.

Noella stated that she did not have details on the couple’s financials, but noted that she would provide an update at a later date.

James Bergener was the first to file to end the couple’s one-year marriage, according to an August report by TMZ. The personal injury lawyer is no longer living in the California home he once shared with the model. Sources told the outlet that Noella was “blindsided” by the filing.

Noella Bergener and James tied the knot on June 28, 2020.

Noella filed for a legal separation days after she learned of her estranged husband’s filing, requesting primary custody of their child and spousal support. In her filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation and listed “to be determined” as the date of separation.

The filing came one month after James was accused of owing a whopping $5.8 million in taxes.

As reported in July, James owes almost $6 million in back taxes, according to legal documents. Federal tax liens filed in June and July revealed that the accident lawyer owes a total of $5,896,343.04 to the State of California for the years 2018 and 2019.

Noella said she was unaware of her husband’s colossal debt, at the time.

“I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming, and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since,” Noella commented on Instagram.

She continued— “I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband’s debts. Stay tuned, and please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time for me and my young family.”

Noella first appeared on RHOC as a friend of axed Bravo star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, during Season 15. Braunwyn described her pal as “the life of the party” at the time.

Noella was picked up by Bravo only days after the network cut ties with the controversial mom of seven. The ladies’ social media accounts confirmed that the duo once shared a close friendship. The former besties posted about each other for months, but Noella’s last mention alongside Braunwyn was posted in May.

An insider dished that Bravo tested the waters with Noella before inviting her to join the cast.

“They tested her out before the firing decisions were made. She has good chemistry with other potential new cast members,” a tipster told The Sun.

