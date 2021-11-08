Real Housewives of Potomac Monique Samuels Speaks On ‘RHOP’ Season 6 And Reveals If She’d Return To The Show! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Monique Samuels has revealed if she would consider returning to the Real Housewives of Potomac. The former reality star recently took to Instagram Live to promote her company, Mila Eve Essentials, and responded to a curious fan.

Fans know that Monique made her exit from the series over her violent altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett, which was featured during Season 5. She later put Bravo on blast for treating her “less than human” ahead of the Season 6 premiere.

Monique spoke out about her decision to leave the series and Bravo’s alleged demands for her silence during a June appearance on the “Behind the Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“You would think after being quiet for almost a year, I would be allowed now that we can talk about it, to talk about it,” Monique said.

The mom of three claimed that Bravo iced her out after she communicated about publicly discussing the incident.

“I was not even getting press opportunities. They tried to ban me from doing press,” Monique explained. “It was just craziness. I was like, the disrespect! I just felt like they were treating me less than a human.”

Monique did not appear in Season 6, but the winery brawl had a lingering effect on the cast narrative. Salad greens were tossed between Candiace and cast newbie, Mia Thornton, which led Gizelle Bryant to note that Candiace had learned nothing since the messy Season 5 altercation.

Monique revealed that she had no regrets about walking away from the show, during an interview with “Basketball Wives” alum, Tami Roman.

“I don’t [miss it]. Even when they started filming, the thought of trying to prepare my life for cameras and everything else in my life that I have going on with my businesses that I’ve been working hard on, I can’t even imagine the whole tug of war,” Monique explained.

In August, Monique claimed that she had rejected an opportunity to appear on an upcoming “Real Housewives” All-Stars spinoff series, due to her past issues with the network.

The Bravo alum spilled the tea on her YouTube channel, “Tea with Monique,” according to Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise.

“Monique Samuels revealed on her YouTube channel ‘Tea with Monique’ that she was asked to be part of the upcoming Real Housewives All-Stars spin-off, but declined due to ongoing issues with Bravo!” the post’s caption read.

Monique recently responded to a fan who asked if she’d consider a comeback.

“Would you go back to Potomac? I still live in Potomac. So I’m here (laughs). As far as the show, no,” she said.

“Have you seen the new season? No. I’ve not been keeping up. Honestly, what I do know about what’s been going on is because y’all keep tagging me. Y’all are a mess,” Monique added.

Watch Monique’s Live below!

Andy Cohen hinted that he would love to see Monique back in the mix during a discussion about past “Housewives,” in an August interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, we just brought Heather Dubrow back in Orange County and I thought that was great. It would be fun — I think it would be fun to bring someone back who no one would [expect] — I mean, people talk about Dorinda [Medley] or Lisa Vanderpump or… I always like the curveball and the people saying, ‘What?! You’re bringing back this person?!’ I think Monique [Samuels] would be fun in Potomac,” the Bravo exec said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.