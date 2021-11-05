Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah To Be Exposed In Erika Jayne-Like ABC News/Hulu Doc: ‘The Housewife And The Shah Squad’ By

ABC/Hulu is cashing in on the success of ABC News Originals documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler” with a new upcoming special, “The Housewife and the Shah Squad.”

“The Housewife and the Hustler” explored the legal scandal surrounding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. The new documentary will analyze the legal drama swirling around Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah.

Fan account, “Queens of Bravo,” dished the news on social media, earlier this week.

“BREAKING: ABC News / Hulu to announce a new special: ‘The Housewife and the Shah Squad.’ According to Hulu, the Erika Jayne special was one of their highest rated performers,” the post read.

RHOSLC fans know that Jen Shah was arrested during filming season. The reality star cut and run to dodge cameras after seemingly getting a tip that the feds were moving in to arrest her for alleged involvement in a money-laundering operation.

Jen was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a telemarketing scheme. The reality star was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty in April. Jen, 47, is one of six suspects, one of which is her assistant, Stuart Smith.

Heather Gay sounded off about Jen’s arrest, admitting that she knew that her friend’s business was “unsavory,” during a September appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

The Bravo star admitted that she knew that her pal’s business was shady before her March arrest.

“It’s irrelevant. I knew her business was unsavory when I was her friend, so why would I change now that it’s public?” Heather said.

“I didn’t know it was illegal,” she added.

“Jen was on my podcast and I asked her, for like an hour, questions about her business,” the reality star continued. “Because I love business, and I know how hard it is to make money in business, it doesn’t just flow. And I never understood it, and I just assumed it was something that was, like, right along the line of… Nothing I would wanna be involved in. I didn’t think it was illegal. I didn’t think you’d go to prison for it.”

Heather explained that if she had knowledge that Jen was running the alleged scam, she would have tried to discourage her.

“I would have said, ‘Babe don’t do this. Your life is worth more than that,’” she said.

“The Housewife and the Hustler” featured legal experts and individuals who had accused Tom of embezzlement. “Real Housewives” personalities weighed in on the scandal surrounding around the ex-couple, which exploded after Erika filed for divorce from the once famed lawyer, in November 2020. The documentary revealed voicemail messages, court records, and unseen footage of Tom’s deposition tape.

NBC/Hulu is expected to follow the same general formula for “The Housewife and the Shah Squad.”

Jen uses the name “Shah squad” to describe her sidekick group of assistants, which includes Stuart Smith, who was also arrested and charged.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

