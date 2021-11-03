Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s Bankruptcy Settlement In Danger Of Being Denied Due To Tom Allegedly Hiding Assets! By

Tom Girardi’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case is hanging by a thread. Court documents reveal that the trustee presiding over the case is requesting that the court deny settlement to the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, after accusing the disbarred lawyer of hiding assets. The trustee told the court that many of the “items listed on the 2020 Financial Statement cannot be found or located” after a thorough investigation of the fallen attorney’s finances. The trustee believes that Tom hid assets during the year prior to the bankruptcy filing.

Tom has yet to respond to the latest legal development.

Tom claimed in the March 2020 statement that his estate included real estate valued at $89 million, $116 million in cash, securities totaling $44 million, and personal items, which included jewelry, worth $12 million.

The Bravo star has maintained that she was in the dark regarding Tom‘s management of his fortune. The Bravo star has been accused of staging a “sham divorce” in order to hide assets, amid a lawsuit accusing the couple of embezzling funds owed to families of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Erika filed for divorce in November— the lawsuit was filed in December.

In August, court docs accused the reality star of being fully aware that her lavish lifestyle was being supported by funds transferred from her estranged husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in the legal documents. Erika has also been accused of hiding bank statements to avoid accountability.

“Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi’s firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, ‘It is expensive to be me,’” the document states. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

The filings list several of Erika‘s alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Funds were used to pay Erika’s “glam squad” and professional dancers, and to purchase clothes, bags, shoes, and jewelry.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by Girardi Keese funds.

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the documents stated. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

The development comes after Erika was slammed for using song lyrics about money in recently posted Instagram photos.

The first pic showed off the reality star’s glammed-up face, and the second was a head-to-toe shot. The “XXPEN$IVE” singer captioned the Saturday, October 30 posts with lyrics from Lil’ Kim’s hit “It’s All About the Benjamins,” writing—“Dressed in all black like The Omen….”

Fans put the RHOBH star on blast for choosing lyrics about cash, amid her legal and financial woes. Many considered Erika’s choice of words to be “tone deaf,” as she’s been accused of pulling in millions owed to her ex’s former clients.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion wraps on Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

