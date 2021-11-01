Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s Fire Victim Goes To Court To Fight Against ‘Pricey’ Attorney Used In Investigation! By

A victim of the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, is making waves in court as he fights to recoup the millions owed to him by the disgraced lawyer.

Tom owes burn victim, Joseph Ruigomez, $11 million, and Ruigomez is objecting to the hire of a pricey attorney brought in to investigate the disbarred lawyer’s lenders. Tom represented Ruigomez in a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company after a pipeline explosion burned over 90% of Ruigomez’s body. Ruigomez claimed that he was never paid a dime of the settlement cash, and accused Tom of using the money to fund his own lavish lifestyle with Erika.

Ruigomez filed a lawsuit in June 2019, alleging that Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, had withheld settlement money paid by PG&E to compensate him for severe injuries and trauma. The explosion not only badly burned Ruigomez, but also claimed the life of his girlfriend, Jessica Morales.

Ruigomez continues to battle for what he is rightfully owed amid Tom’s ongoing bankruptcy case, and is not happy about his estate shelling out cash on the expensive legal hire.

The trustee overseeing Tom’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case asked the court to allow him to hire the San Francisco law firm to investigate lenders who might have info about Tom funneling millions into Erika’s company.

Ruigomez believes that the law firm’s $975 per hour fees are excessive and not in the estate’s best interests. He thinks that enough cash has been used for the ongoing investigation and is seemingly concerned about soaring legal costs eating up the funds.

Ruigomez recently negotiated a $584k payout from the recent sale of Tom’s La Quinta home.

As reported last month, court documents reveal that the trustee overseeing the case reported that the 3,706 square foot home sold on October 4 for $1.25 million. The trustee worked out an agreement with Ruigomez, who will be paid $584k from the sale of the 3 bedroom/4 bathroom property.

Erika admitted that she never once visited the home during a recent episode of RHOBH. The reality star also revealed that she had no idea where the property was located.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm. Ronald Richards, the lawyer hired to investigate the reality star, accused Erika of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the firm $25 million. Richards accused Erika of being fully aware that her lavish lifestyle was being supported by funds transferred from Tom’s defunct law firm. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in the legal documents.

