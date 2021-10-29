Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Alum Yolanda Hadid Called A ‘F**king Dutch Slut’ By Gigi’s Ex Zayn Malik Prior To Him Hitting Her! By

Yolanda Hadid is considering filing a police report after alleging that Zayn Malik got physical with her last week. TMZ is reporting that Yolanda has claimed that the “Pillowtalk” singer “struck” her sometime last week. The backstory behind the alleged altercation remains a mystery, but the outlet was told that Yolanda, 57, is not backing down. Zayn is an intermittent boyfriend to Yolanda’s eldest daughter, Gigi Hadid. The duo shares a one-year-old daughter, Khai.



Zayn addressed the allegation on Twitter after the TMZ story broke.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” the former One Direction band member wrote. “In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” Zayn added.

Zayn later spoke to TMZ directly and vehemently denied striking the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he told the outlet.

Gigi spoke out via her rep in a statement to E! News, on Thursday.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “She asks for privacy during this time.”

Zayn, 28, and Gigi, 26, have shared an on-again-off-again relationship since late 2015. The couple welcomed Khai in September 2020. It is unclear if Zayn and the supermodel are currently together.

Zayn spoke about becoming a new father during an appearance on “Valentine in the Morning,” back in March.

“A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff,’ ” he said at the time. “ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it, I guess. She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk.”

